Indiana State

WISH-TV

Federal judge upholds firing of Indiana teacher over Facebook post

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has upheld the firing of a Frankton-Lapel elementary school teacher over a Facebook post criticizing a district program for young students. In a ruling issued Monday, a federal judge in Indianapolis ruled that the firing of Jennifer McWilliams did not violate the First...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ems1.com

Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool

CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Eric Adams seeks $1B from Biden as NYC migrant crush swells to 30K

Mayor Eric Adams has asked the federal government for $1 billion to handle the crush of migrants who’ve surged into the Big Apple this year — but the cost was calculated when the population was far less than it is now and before a judge decided to open the floodgates at the southern border, The Post has learned. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Wednesday that its Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board received the city’s funding request and was “reviewing their application.” But FEMA “does not share information regarding pending applications and will only share award amounts upon application approval,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yr.media

Gen Z Moving Back With Parents At Higher Rate Than Normal

Gen Z and young millennials are living at home with their parents in greater numbers than any generation in recent history. About 54% of Gen Z are choosing to live with their parents due to the current economic climate, according to the Harris Poll, which surveyed over 300 adults ages 18 to 25. A recent Pew Research Center study also found that one quarter of US adults ages 25 to 34 were living in a multigenerational family household in 2021, the New York Post reported.
GEORGIA STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

Tech Lobby Sues California Over New Minor-Focused Internet Privacy Law

Non-profit NetChoice LLC has sued California Attorney General Rob Bonta over a law passed earlier this year which it claims impermissibly curbs internet companies’ constitutionally-protected rights. The lawsuit asserts that the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act masquerades as a privacy regulation aiming to protect minors while in reality, it harms them, the internet, and internet industry players of all sizes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The US government allowed a T-2 Buckeye trainer to be exported to South Africa to help train Chinese carrier pilots due to false information given by former USMC Harrier pilot, Indictment Says

A T-2 Buckeye aircraft was bought from a US aircraft dealer for the training, by providing false information that resulted in the US government issuing an export licence. US authorities are alleging that Australian pilot Daniel Duggan – a former US Marine Corps (USMC) Harrier pilot -detained in Australia was involved in training Chinese military pilots how to land on aircraft carriers, the latest development in a campaign by the US and its allies to prevent China from recruiting Western aviators, The Wall Street Journal says.
linknky.com

Supreme Court says school tax credit law unconstitutional: NKY educators weigh-in

The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld a decision from a Franklin Court Judge that Kentucky’s new tax credit scholarship program is unconstitutional. The ruling confirms another major win for public school advocates and educators in Northern Kentucky after Northern Kentucky University declined to take action on becoming a charter school authorizer on Tuesday, effectively taking them out of the running for the authorizer role.
Injustice Watch

Alderpeople call for hearings on Chicago police U visa certification program following Injustice Watch investigation

A majority of the Chicago City Council called Wednesday for hearings on the Chicago Police Department’s handling of U visa certification requests from undocumented crime victims, following an Injustice Watch investigation into the department’s handling of those requests. Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) introduced a resolution...
CHICAGO, IL
lawstreetmedia.com

Judge Orders Twitter to Notify Laid Off Employees of Legal Claims in Severance Packages

On Wednesday, Judge James Donato ruled that defendant Twitter must give laid off employees clear notice of the legal claims pending against it in the federal and California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Acts case. The decision comes in response to the plaintiffs’ motion for a protective order requiring such notices when Twitter offers former workers severance packages containing legal releases.
CALIFORNIA STATE

