First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Lori Lightfoot ripped by Chicago media for ignoring concerns about police scanner suppression
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her administration have told local media organizations that they were only be offered access to police transmissions on a delay.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Illinois teacher says critics of woke ed creating 'Christian nationalist theocracy' that will 'unlive people'
A Chicago teacher at Crete-Monee High School, Heather Marie Godbout, blasts right wingers for opposing 'woke' 'indoctrination' in public schools.
WISH-TV
Federal judge upholds firing of Indiana teacher over Facebook post
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has upheld the firing of a Frankton-Lapel elementary school teacher over a Facebook post criticizing a district program for young students. In a ruling issued Monday, a federal judge in Indianapolis ruled that the firing of Jennifer McWilliams did not violate the First...
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
ems1.com
Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool
CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
Eric Adams seeks $1B from Biden as NYC migrant crush swells to 30K
Mayor Eric Adams has asked the federal government for $1 billion to handle the crush of migrants who’ve surged into the Big Apple this year — but the cost was calculated when the population was far less than it is now and before a judge decided to open the floodgates at the southern border, The Post has learned. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Wednesday that its Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board received the city’s funding request and was “reviewing their application.” But FEMA “does not share information regarding pending applications and will only share award amounts upon application approval,”...
yr.media
Gen Z Moving Back With Parents At Higher Rate Than Normal
Gen Z and young millennials are living at home with their parents in greater numbers than any generation in recent history. About 54% of Gen Z are choosing to live with their parents due to the current economic climate, according to the Harris Poll, which surveyed over 300 adults ages 18 to 25. A recent Pew Research Center study also found that one quarter of US adults ages 25 to 34 were living in a multigenerational family household in 2021, the New York Post reported.
lawstreetmedia.com
Tech Lobby Sues California Over New Minor-Focused Internet Privacy Law
Non-profit NetChoice LLC has sued California Attorney General Rob Bonta over a law passed earlier this year which it claims impermissibly curbs internet companies’ constitutionally-protected rights. The lawsuit asserts that the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act masquerades as a privacy regulation aiming to protect minors while in reality, it harms them, the internet, and internet industry players of all sizes.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The US government allowed a T-2 Buckeye trainer to be exported to South Africa to help train Chinese carrier pilots due to false information given by former USMC Harrier pilot, Indictment Says
A T-2 Buckeye aircraft was bought from a US aircraft dealer for the training, by providing false information that resulted in the US government issuing an export licence. US authorities are alleging that Australian pilot Daniel Duggan – a former US Marine Corps (USMC) Harrier pilot -detained in Australia was involved in training Chinese military pilots how to land on aircraft carriers, the latest development in a campaign by the US and its allies to prevent China from recruiting Western aviators, The Wall Street Journal says.
‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties
(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of around 100 semi-automatic guns...
US appeals court allows Title 42 immigration rules to expire as President Biden remains quiet on migration fix
A Washington D.C. court has declined to save Title 42, a policy implemented by former President Donald Trump that restricted asylum seekers from entering the U.S.
linknky.com
Supreme Court says school tax credit law unconstitutional: NKY educators weigh-in
The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld a decision from a Franklin Court Judge that Kentucky’s new tax credit scholarship program is unconstitutional. The ruling confirms another major win for public school advocates and educators in Northern Kentucky after Northern Kentucky University declined to take action on becoming a charter school authorizer on Tuesday, effectively taking them out of the running for the authorizer role.
eBay CEO: ‘I supported the American Rescue Plan–but a little-known provision will hurt millions of Americans who buy and sell used goods online’
If Congress doesn't act, millions of casual sellers could find themselves in trouble with the IRS, says eBay CEO Jamie Iannone.
Alderpeople call for hearings on Chicago police U visa certification program following Injustice Watch investigation
A majority of the Chicago City Council called Wednesday for hearings on the Chicago Police Department’s handling of U visa certification requests from undocumented crime victims, following an Injustice Watch investigation into the department’s handling of those requests. Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) introduced a resolution...
lawstreetmedia.com
Judge Orders Twitter to Notify Laid Off Employees of Legal Claims in Severance Packages
On Wednesday, Judge James Donato ruled that defendant Twitter must give laid off employees clear notice of the legal claims pending against it in the federal and California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Acts case. The decision comes in response to the plaintiffs’ motion for a protective order requiring such notices when Twitter offers former workers severance packages containing legal releases.
