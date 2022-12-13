Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Suspects impersonate NYPD during violent robbery in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police during a violent robbery that occurred over the weekend in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Bronx gas station robbed at gunpoint, over $1K in cigarettes stolen: NYPD
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A couple of unknown men walked into a gas station Thursday in the Bronx, and one man held a gun at the cashier while the other took money from the register, according to NYPD. The two men allegedly walked into the gas station on Bartow Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The […]
Charges upgraded against suspected Brooklyn subway shooter
NEW YORK -- Charges have been upgraded against the suspected gunman in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting. In a new indictment, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transit system. That's one count for each of the 10 people injured on an N train in Sunset Park on April 12.James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.He has pleaded not guilty.
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
Man followed into Queens apartment building by thieves who assault him, steal wallet
Two men are wanted for allegedly following a man into his apartment and beating him up before stealing his wallet last month.
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD on manhunt for suspect in fatal Morris Heights double shooting
The first victim was a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is a 27-year-old man who was shot in the groin and is expected to survive.
Bronx woman arrested for 2021 phone scam in Halfmoon
State police arrested Anahis Holguin, 24 of Bronx on December 15. Holguin was allegedly involved in receiving money from a phone scam in 2021.
Brooklyn drive-by shooter sought after man, 21, struck in leg: police
A 21-year-old was wounded in a East Flatbush drive-by shooting last week, police said Thursday as they released images of the wanted gunman.
Man shot to death in Manhattan: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Manhattan Thursday, police said. Tykeem Berry, 30, was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. Berry knew the person who shot him, police said. No arrests have been made. The suspect […]
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
Brooklyn carjacker hits victim with van while fleeing scene
A man was hit by his own van after a carjacker struck him while driving away in the stolen vehicle on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Woman, 75, dies days after struck by van in UWS hit-and-run
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a 75-year-old woman died from her injuries days after a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side earlier this month, authorities announced Friday.
