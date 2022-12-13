ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Charges upgraded against suspected Brooklyn subway shooter

NEW YORK -- Charges have been upgraded against the suspected gunman in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting. In a new indictment, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transit system. That's one count for each of the 10 people injured on an N train in Sunset Park on April 12.James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.He has pleaded not guilty.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Manhattan: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Manhattan Thursday, police said. Tykeem Berry, 30, was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. Berry knew the person who shot him, police said. No arrests have been made. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy