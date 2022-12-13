Read full article on original website
Brian Whaley
3d ago
Negative 14 million for hosting and feeding the World's fittest and hungriest athlete's in the world for 2 weeks. Genius! Birmingham's gaslight is on. We spend money everywhere but where it's needed. Then again Washington does the same. Oh must be a democratic thing.
3d ago
It’s politically incorrect and illegal to say your opinion or say the truth. No it’s obvious things aren’t how they should be.
AmericanItalianPatriot
2d ago
Who goes to Birmingham for anything not necessitated by need? Who wants to get assaulted, shot or have their vehicle stolen? Don't feel safe going downtown..
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
12 of our favorite things we ate in Birmingham in 2022
Before we say goodbye to 2022, though, we’ve put together this quick list of 12 of our favorite dishes that we ate in Birmingham this year – one for each month of the year. Our list includes everything from pork belly to peach toast, bone marrow to blackened...
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
baltimorenews.net
Trucking Accidents In Birmingham, AL - Who Is Liable?
Truck drivers in Birmingham, AL, can potentially find themselves liable for injury or damage caused by a trucking accident. Generally, this is due to operating the vehicle recklessly or negligently. Whether a truck driver's actions are considered reckless or negligent in Alabama is determined on a case-by-case basis, and injury lawyers in Birmingham are available to review any potential cases. From inspections after an accident, attorneys can assess whether the operator of the truck followed safety regulations, observed traffic laws, was adequately qualified for their job, and exercised enough care when traveling through intersections. Ultimately, anyone injured in a trucking accident must understand their rights and contact an injury lawyer in Birmingham, AL, who can help them determine if they are entitled to financial compensation.
wvtm13.com
Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
Birmingham’s The Garage Cafe sold to longtime patron
Birmingham’s The Garage Café will have some changes in the new year. According to a Facebook post, the venerable Southside bar and restaurant has been sold to longtime patron Bob Ryan, otherwise known as “Irish” Bob, for an undisclosed amount. Chelsea Bishop will serve as manager.
1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
birminghamtimes.com
“Shuttlesworth”, Documentary on a Birmingham Icon, Premieres in City on Dec. 15
A documentary on Birmingham’s history through the perspective of Civil Rights legend Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth will premiere at the recently renovated Carver Theatre on Dec. 15. The documentary will also debut on local APT stations on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. The film, “Shuttlesworth,” features interviews with scholars...
Taziki’s 20th location in Alabama is now open
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafê has now opened its 11th location in the Birmingham area, and its 20th in the state. The new restaurant is located in McCalla, at 4859 Promenade Parkway near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. It is open for dine-in or to-go orders. Following a...
Bham Now
EVEREVE coming to The Summit on Friday, Dec 16
Women’s fashion brand, EVEREVE, is opening its doors this Friday, December 16 in The Summit. They will be running a grand opening sale from Friday, December 16 to Tuesday, December 20. Keep reading to learn more and how to shop. EVEREVE opens its first store in Alabama. EVEREVE sells...
Bham Now
5 reasons to put some Nola in your holiday menu with Ruby Sunshine
The holidays are a time of togetherness, whether you’re planning a company lunch, a casual family get-together or the ultimate end-of-year party. What do all of these gatherings need to be a success? Amazing food, of course! Read on for five reasons you’ll be glad you chose Ruby Sunshine to cater your special event.
Bham Now
Get a new style for your natural hair at these 5 Birmingham hair salons
You’ve gotten your Christmas presents, holidays groceries and decorations, but have you chosen your holiday look? The holiday season comes with a new hairdo. Here are 5 Birmingham hair salons that’ll take your natural hair to the next level. 1. Swoope Hair Natural Hair Lounge. Swoope Hair Natural...
Bham Now
John’s City Diner mac and cheese declared best in Alabama by Tasting Table
The Tasting Table, a well-known modern food media site, just announced the best mac & cheese in each state. Local Birmingham restaurant, John’s City Diner, has won it for the state of Alabama and we aren’t surprised. Continue reading to find out how they came up with this all-time mac and cheese recipe.
wbrc.com
New Edition returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B superstars New Edition are bringing their “Legacy Tour” to Birmingham next year. New Edition will be at the Legacy Area March 11. The lineup includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.
