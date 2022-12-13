ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike

State police say a fatal crash involving a car and tractor-trailer caused extensive delays on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday morning near Exit 13. Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital. The scene is now all cleared.
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore

A female bicyclist was struck and killed in Ocean Township, authorities said. On Friday, Dec. 9, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Ocean Township police were dispatched to Roller Road and Deal Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Police found that a bicyclist had been struck...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – A female bicyclist was struck and killed early Friday morning while riding in the area of Deal Road and Roller Road. At around 8:30 am, Ocean Township police officers responded to the scene to find the female unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. At this time, police have not filed any charges and is asking witnesses to contact the department. If anyone was in this area during this time and witnessed the crash please contact Traffic Sergeant The post Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 14

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 25 at 11:52 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at the Heritage Village apartment building, Woodward Road, Manalapan. The catalytic converter is valued at approximately $1,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
HARTSDALE, NY
WPG Talk Radio

88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this The post Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts

Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

