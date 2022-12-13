Read full article on original website
News 12
Officials identify cyclist killed in crash with box truck in Ocean Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed when she was struck by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Ocean Township on Friday. Authorities say that Li Wang, 62, died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. The prosecutor says that Wang was riding...
News 12
1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike
State police say a fatal crash involving a car and tractor-trailer caused extensive delays on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday morning near Exit 13. Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital. The scene is now all cleared.
Driver killed after crash with tractor-trailer near Turnpike toll plaza
A 39-year-old driver was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer near a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Edison on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera was nearing the entrance to the Turnpike at Exit 10 when he struck the back of the truck before the toll plaza at 12:45 p.m., according to State Police.
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 14
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 25 at 11:52 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at the Heritage Village apartment building, Woodward Road, Manalapan. The catalytic converter is valued at approximately $1,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the.
Overturned With Reported Entrapment In Cranbury
December 13, 2022 CRANBURY, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–On Saturday evening December 10, 2022 a crash occurred at the intersection of Route 130…
Harrison police officer’s traffic stop leads to arrest of Maryland suspect
Harrison police say officer Michael Forgione noticed an expired New Jersey temporary plate on a car on Westchester Avenue Thursday night.
Multiple Accidents Reported In Cranbury
December 13, 2022 — Updated CRANBURY, NJ (MIDDLESEX)-Late Saturday afternoon December 10, 2022 a crash occurred at the intersection of…
News 12
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Is the Worst Traffic in Ocean County on Route 9 in Lakewood, New Jersey
So there are several areas that come to mind when I think about the worst traffic areas in Ocean County. I am also sure that you at home will beg to differ. Over the years of living here, we have seen more and more traffic build up on roadways here in Ocean County.
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this The post Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Five men arrested for violent Cresskill, NJ armed home invasion
CRESSKILL — Five men from Georgia have been arrested after they wore FBI raid jackets during an armed home invasion in North Jersey that nearly left one person dead, according to authorities. Neighbors on Center Street called the Cresskill police after hearing the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m....
A New Jersey Shore Town Wants to Make Standing Next to Cars Illegal
I get the intent behind this proposed law, but is it realistic?. Car theft has become a serious concern for New Jerseyans. According to our sister station, NJ101.5, car theft has increased by 20% in the last few years. A town in Monmouth County is taking an interesting approach to tighten up car theft laws, and hopefully put an end to this problem.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
