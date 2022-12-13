Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandgazette.com
Gov. Green Issues Emergency Proclamation in Response to Hawaii Life Flight Accident
Gov. Josh Green, M.D. and Director of Health Elizabeth “Libby” A. Char, M.D. have issued the following statement in response to the missing Hawai‘i Life Flight aircraft:. “An Emergency Proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawai‘i Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. Hawai‘i’s medical airlift capacity must be supplemented. The Emergency Proclamation gives our state the ability to supplement Hawai‘i’s medical airlift capacity with aircraft and flight crews from other states and permits out-of-state actively licensed and certified emergency medical personnel to be employed as certified flight paramedics and registered nurses on medical transport aircrafts.”
bigislandgazette.com
Māna Road Fire Tour Provides Teaching Moments
Fire managers from around the country got an up-close, post-fire tour of the Māna Road fire area on Thursday. They gathered on Hawai‘i Island this week for a state fire chiefs conference, along with meetings of the Western Fire Leadership Council and the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO).
bigislandgazette.com
HVNP: Uēkahuna Overlook, Restroom & Parking Lot Reopen
The popular Uēkahuna area at the summit of Kīlauea volcano reopened to visitors today in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park after biologists observed that a nēnē family is no longer in the area. A half-mile of Crater Rim Drive and Crater Rim Trail between Kīlauea Overlook...
Comments / 0