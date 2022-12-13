ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Body discovered on Hilo Bay shoreline identified

This story was updated at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 15. The body of a middle-aged man discovered Sunday along the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles in Hilo has been identified. The Hawai‘i Police Department said in a media release Thursday afternoon that the victim was identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed Wednesday, the forensic pathologist reported there were no signs of foul play and the preliminary cause of death is accidental drowning.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Hawaii County’s new police chief talks next steps

From major on Oahu to chief on the Big Island -- that's what's ahead for Ben Moszkowicz who was chosen just this afternoon to take on the Hawaii Police Department. The police commission picked him from among four finalists. Gina Mangieri caught up with the chief-select right after the announcement.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hanukkah Menorah on Display at Hawaii County Building

Rabbi Rachel Short and the congregation of Ahava ‘Aina have provided an eight-foot Hanukkah Menorah for the 2022 “Magic of the Season” Holiday Open House located at the Hawai’i County Building at 25 Aupuni Street in Hilo. “I don’t have words to describe how I feel...
HILO, HI
Cristoval Victorial

Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022

Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Moszkowicz Named New Police Chief

During today’s Hawaii County Police Commission meeting, Benjamin Moszkowicz received the votes needed to become the new Chief of Police of Hawaii Island. Moszkowicz was with the Honolulu Police Department in the traffic division. He was a finalist for the job of Honolulu Police Chief. He was selected by...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Geotechnical Investigation in Waikoloa Planned

The Hawaii County Department of Public Works (DPW) Engineering division has scheduled drilling for a geotechnical investigation on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waikoloa Road and Paniolo Avenue intersection. No lane closures or shifts are anticipated. DPW apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
actionnews5.com

Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

6th Annual Garden Enchantment

The Sixth Annual Garden Enchantment, illumination of Lili`uokalani Gardens in Hilo, is set for Friday and Saturday, December 23 and 24. Lights will be on throughout the park on both evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, the event will open with a blessing by Kumu Moses Kaho`okele Crabbe at...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy