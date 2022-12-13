Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Everything is dead:’ Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Big Island cattle ranchers and farmers are suing the Parker Ranch over last year’s massive fire, which turned their once lush pasturelands and farms into a dust bowl. “It’s very bad here. Everything is dead still. Lots of dust,” said Joshua Kihe, whose home was...
bigislandnow.com
Body discovered on Hilo Bay shoreline identified
This story was updated at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 15. The body of a middle-aged man discovered Sunday along the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles in Hilo has been identified. The Hawai‘i Police Department said in a media release Thursday afternoon that the victim was identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed Wednesday, the forensic pathologist reported there were no signs of foul play and the preliminary cause of death is accidental drowning.
Hawaii County’s new police chief talks next steps
From major on Oahu to chief on the Big Island -- that's what's ahead for Ben Moszkowicz who was chosen just this afternoon to take on the Hawaii Police Department. The police commission picked him from among four finalists. Gina Mangieri caught up with the chief-select right after the announcement.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
bigislandgazette.com
Hanukkah Menorah on Display at Hawaii County Building
Rabbi Rachel Short and the congregation of Ahava ‘Aina have provided an eight-foot Hanukkah Menorah for the 2022 “Magic of the Season” Holiday Open House located at the Hawai’i County Building at 25 Aupuni Street in Hilo. “I don’t have words to describe how I feel...
Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022
Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
bigislandgazette.com
Moszkowicz Named New Police Chief
During today’s Hawaii County Police Commission meeting, Benjamin Moszkowicz received the votes needed to become the new Chief of Police of Hawaii Island. Moszkowicz was with the Honolulu Police Department in the traffic division. He was a finalist for the job of Honolulu Police Chief. He was selected by...
bigislandgazette.com
Geotechnical Investigation in Waikoloa Planned
The Hawaii County Department of Public Works (DPW) Engineering division has scheduled drilling for a geotechnical investigation on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waikoloa Road and Paniolo Avenue intersection. No lane closures or shifts are anticipated. DPW apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates...
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
actionnews5.com
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i County Police Commission finishes questioning chief finalists; deliberations begin Friday
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Police Commission wrapped up two days of public testimony and questioning of the four finalists for police chief, with inquiries about a questionable hotel stay and a discrimination lawsuit. Vice Chair Thomas Brown said public deliberations about the candidates — Paul Applegate, Sherry Bird,...
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Prison Medical Records System Has Reached A Point of ‘Absolute Crisis’
Staff at the Komohana portion of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. The failure of the electronic medical records system in prisons and jails opens the state to “massive liability,” according to the state corrections oversight coordinator. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. The state correctional system is struggling with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
bigislandnow.com
Community invited to lighting of first candle of Hanukkah in Hilo with Ahava ‘Aina
Ahava ‘Aina is inviting everyone to participate in the lighting of the first candle of Hanukkah with Rabbi Rachel at the Grand Naniloa Resort, located at 93 Banyan Drive in Hilo, on Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. “Lighting the menorah’s candles symbolizes igniting the light that shines within us...
bigislandgazette.com
6th Annual Garden Enchantment
The Sixth Annual Garden Enchantment, illumination of Lili`uokalani Gardens in Hilo, is set for Friday and Saturday, December 23 and 24. Lights will be on throughout the park on both evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, the event will open with a blessing by Kumu Moses Kaho`okele Crabbe at...
3 men cited after entering Mauna Loa restricted area
The DLNR said the area was closed after the initial eruption of Mauna Loa in order to protect people from potential injuries.
