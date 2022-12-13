Burnt Swamp Baptist Association donates to local special needs children

Burnt Swamp Baptist Association has donation the funds to provide 21 students with special needs with Christmas gifts from Santa on Dec. 14.

LUMBERTON — A recent donation by the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association will brighten the holiday season for 21 students with special needs.

The Burnt Swamp Baptist Association donated $2,100 to L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School for the purchase of Christmas gifts for 21 children with special needs.

The children will receive gifts on December 14 from Santa Claus during a special visit to the school.

The school has received donations for gifts from the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association in recent years, according to Victoria Wallace, and Exceptional Children’s educator at the school.

“It means everything to these parents,” Wallace said of the donations.

Some families struggle to provide gifts for children at Christmastime, she said.

“It gives the kids something to look forward to when we write letters to Santa,” Wallace said.

School staff members then check lists, act as Santa’s helpers, and find the perfect gifts for the children.

“It just makes the whole (holiday) season worthwhile,” she said. “It’s just the best part of the season.”

Anthony Dial, a member of the Association and a Robeson County Department of Social Services Program Manager, described the magic of watching children open gifts.

“We’ve actually watched children receive the gifts, (and) it reminds you about what Christmas is really about,” Dial said.

Wallace said she has worked with a number of churches in partnerships during her 30-year career as an educator. And she is grateful for their help, especially in Christmas events such as the one she helps coordinate at her school.

“It takes a crowd to get this accomplished,” she said. “I don’t know what we’d do without the churches helping us.”

The Public Schools of Robeson County issued a statement of gratitude for the donation.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County and L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School, We would like to extend gratitude and a special thank you to the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association and its Missions director, the Rev. Steve Strickland, for your support and generosity!” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne in a statement. “Because of you, this holiday season will be a little brighter for 21 children.”