Eastbound Hwy 4 in Pittsburg reopens following deadly wrong-way crash, officials say
Eastbound lanes of Highway 4 in Pittsburg have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash on Tuesday, according to traffic officials. But motorists should expect residual delays. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 4 before Railroad Ave. around 11:30 a.m. The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day. All lanes were blocked for nearly three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
One of the cars involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg, California on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.This is the second wrong-way crash in the Pittsburg area on Highway 4 in a month. In November, five people were killed, including three children in a wrong-way crash. MORE: 5 victims, including 3 kids under 10 years old, identified in deadly wrong-way Pittsburg crash Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Comments / 13