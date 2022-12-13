ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Eastbound Hwy 4 in Pittsburg reopens following deadly wrong-way crash, officials say

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0jhKaw4P00 Eastbound lanes of Highway 4 in Pittsburg have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash on Tuesday, according to traffic officials.

But motorists should expect residual delays.

The crash happened on eastbound Highway 4 before Railroad Ave. around 11:30 a.m.

All lanes were blocked for nearly three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nzjia_0jhKaw4P00

One of the cars involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg, California on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

This is the second wrong-way crash in the Pittsburg area on Highway 4 in a month. In November, five people were killed, including three children in a wrong-way crash.

MORE: 5 victims, including 3 kids under 10 years old, identified in deadly wrong-way Pittsburg crash

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

