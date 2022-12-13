“Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago. But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+’s move could slow this decline. However, gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago.”

Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, talking about falling gas prices .

****

“We’ll probably have about 150 (students). Most of our buildings are still secure but still we got a lot of them staying on campus.”

Sgt. Stephen Brooks, of UNCP’s Police and Public Safety department, talking about students remaining on campus during the holiday break and the care packages that will be handed out .

***

“There’s not an upside to roadkill.”

John Harrelson, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission district biologist for District 4, talking about the danger to both wildlife and drivers.

***

“My role model and mom, Elise Leach, instilled in me the value of education. My mom and others poured so much knowledge and love into my life and I wanted to do the same to the little great minds of this world.”

Francesca Graham, a second-grade teacher at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School and the Robesonian’s Teacher of the Week last week, talking about learning the importance of a good education at an early age .

***

“Just a few weeks ago, @SecMayorkas (Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas) continued to claim that the border was secure. Does this look like a secure border to you?

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, serving North Carolina’s Dist. 9, retweeting a video showing thousands of people crossing the U.S. border with Mexico .

***

“Last week was a big one for #NCCommerce! A total of 406 jobs were announced with over $197 million in investments.”

Gov. Roy Cooper retweeting information about a series of state grants to rural counties expected to create many jobs .