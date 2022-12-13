Read full article on original website
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
SFGate
We talked to physicists about the fusion breakthrough at a Bay Area lab
Since the beginning of time, mankind has yearned to create the sun. And for over 70 years, scientists have known how to create an artificial nuclear fusion reaction, forcing positively-charged particles to slam together and fuse, generating an enormous amount of heat. It’s something that the sun has been doing for roughly 4.6 billion years.
sciencealert.com
Fusion Technology Is Reaching a Turning Point That Could Change The Energy Game
Our society faces the grand challenge of providing sustainable, secure, and affordable means of generating energy while trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero around 2050. To date, developments in fusion power, which potentially ticks all these boxes, have been funded almost exclusively by the public sector. However,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government website COVIDTests.gov beginning on Thursday as part of the Biden administration's efforts to tackle coronavirus infections over the winter.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
KCRA.com
Offshore Wind California executive answers questions about wind farms off the California coast
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management hosted its first-ever auction for offshore wind leases for two main locations off the California Coast. Dozens of companies submitted bids for five different projects covering a combined area of 580 square miles. These projects will be the first of their kind...
Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Reducing waste while boosting recycling and reuse, known as the ‘circular economy,’ will be vital for halting the loss of nature by meeting growing demand with fewer resources and will make communities more resilient to climate change by encouraging more sustainable practices on the African continent, organizers of the World Circular Economy Forum said Wednesday.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar cell fabrics to power every surface
A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a technique to print durable, flexible solar cells that are thinner than a human hair. The lightweight PV can be easily affixed to any surface like a sticker, quickly turning any surface to a productive renewable energy generator.
PV Tech
Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind
Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind. With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
CNET
Renewables Expected to Surpass Coal as Largest Source of Electricity by 2025
Renewable energy will surpass coal as the world's biggest source of electricity generation by 2025, according to the International Energy Agency's latest annual energy report Renewables 2022. Growth of the renewables sector is expected to almost double in the next five years, with renewable power capacity expanding to nearly 2,400...
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
Can airplane engines run on hydrogen? A recent ground test showed good results.
British airplane engine maker Rolls-Royce and low-cost airline easyJet announced this week that they had successfully powered a modern airplane engine using 100% hydrogen fuel. The test took place at a military facility in the UK, with the engine remaining stationary on the ground. Since the aviation industry currently produces...
