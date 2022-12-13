ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
SFGate

We talked to physicists about the fusion breakthrough at a Bay Area lab

Since the beginning of time, mankind has yearned to create the sun. And for over 70 years, scientists have known how to create an artificial nuclear fusion reaction, forcing positively-charged particles to slam together and fuse, generating an enormous amount of heat. It’s something that the sun has been doing for roughly 4.6 billion years.
pv-magazine-usa.com

U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years

Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
TEXAS STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
ScienceBlog.com

New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs

An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
The Associated Press

Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Reducing waste while boosting recycling and reuse, known as the ‘circular economy,’ will be vital for halting the loss of nature by meeting growing demand with fewer resources and will make communities more resilient to climate change by encouraging more sustainable practices on the African continent, organizers of the World Circular Economy Forum said Wednesday.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar cell fabrics to power every surface

A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a technique to print durable, flexible solar cells that are thinner than a human hair. The lightweight PV can be easily affixed to any surface like a sticker, quickly turning any surface to a productive renewable energy generator.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PV Tech

Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind

Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind. With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Renewables Expected to Surpass Coal as Largest Source of Electricity by 2025

Renewable energy will surpass coal as the world's biggest source of electricity generation by 2025, according to the International Energy Agency's latest annual energy report Renewables 2022. Growth of the renewables sector is expected to almost double in the next five years, with renewable power capacity expanding to nearly 2,400...
NBC News

Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
OREGON STATE
Aviation International News

MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells

After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
3DPrint.com

Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup

WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
financefeeds.com

Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources

As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...

