Roane County, TN

ucbjournal.com

RSCC students take advantage of “Roane to Tech” transfer program

Pictured above – Cheyenne McAbee is excited to transfer to Tennessee Tech. Transfer students are known as the “Golden Raiders”. Cookeville – The “Roane to Tech” transfer program allows students to transfer from Roane State Community College to Tennessee Tech University to complete their last two years of college and provides students additional opportunities. The program that began in 2021 guarantees all Roane State graduates admission to Tech and provides a smooth transition for those students.
HARRIMAN, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Addicott joins CRMC OB/GYN team

She will be offering robotic surgery options for gynecological conditions. Cookeville – Dr. Katie Addicott has spent a lot of time in England, which she credits influencing her path to becoming an OB/GYN. Originally from California, Addicott has family who lives in England, where she also went to medical school.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

TUTCO celebrates 50 years in business

Pictured above – TUTCO celebrated fifty years in business in Cookeville with a ribbon cutting. Pictured are: Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, Cookeville City Mayor Laurin Wheaton, Glenda Bradley, Dane Irwin, Joanna Strode, Dick Bond, Linda Bradley and Angela Bruce. Longevity attributed to family atmosphere. Cookeville – Friday morning,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

HealthVerve to establish manufacturing operations in Livingston

High-value food manufacturer to create more than 200 new jobs in Livingston. Project represents the company’s first expansion outside of California. Nashville – HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence...
LIVINGSTON, TN
WATE

Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity

As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Radio Ink

Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations

SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New details about Knoxville's Homeless population

New details about Knoxville’s Homeless population. Knoxville Utilities Board expert shares home heating hacks for the winter. WATE Midday News. Zoo Knoxville brings holiday spirit with ‘Zoo Lights’. "Zoo Lights" is taking over Zoo Knoxville again in the 2022 holiday season. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Law enforcement presence...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

