Effective: 2022-12-16 23:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM CST Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO