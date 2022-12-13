Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-12-16 23:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM CST Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-12-16 19:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.4 feet and cresting. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting and will begin falling on Saturday, falling below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River West 15.0 17.4 Fri 6 pm CST 16.4 13.4 8.8
