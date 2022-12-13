Independent film and TV studio Media Res has expanded into the global market with the launch of Media Res International, which will be led by veteran producer Lars Blomgren. Blomgren most recently served as head of scripted for Banijay. Last year alone, the company produced 138 scripted series. In this capacity, Blomgren has overseen series such as The Fall, Lillyhammer, Beforeigners, Black Mirror, Peaky Blinders, Dark, Caliphate and Scenes from a Marriage. Prior to Banijay, Blomgren was co-founder and former managing director of Filmlance International, the award-winning Swedish production company where he oversaw such series as Bron/Broen (The Bridge).

2 DAYS AGO