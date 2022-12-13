Read full article on original website
World Screen News
NCIS: Sydney Script Department Program Selects Participants
The NCIS: Sydney season one script department program, supported by Screen Australia in collaboration with Paramount ANZ, CBS Studios and Endemol Shine Australia, has selected six participants. Writers Rachael Alford, Ella Cook, James Cripps, Siobhan Domingo, Josh Sambono and Clare Sladden will participate in the ten-week full-time paid program and...
World Screen News
Korean Office Drama Race to Debut on Disney+
In early 2023, Race, a Korean office drama that centers on a young diversity hire, is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+. When Park Yoonjo, played by Lee Yeon Hee (New Year Blues, Welcome to Wedding Hell), discovers that she was only hired for diversity reasons at the firm where her best friend works, she does whatever it takes to prove that she belongs in her role.
World Screen News
Yellowjackets Renewed by Showtime
Showtime has given a season-three order to Yellowjackets ahead of its second-season premiere. Season two of the thriller debuts March 24 on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers before making its on-air debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. The first season received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.
World Screen News
Hulu Orders Dan Levy & Ally Pankiw’s Standing By to Series
Hulu has given a series order to Standing By, a comedy from Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ally Pankiw that is being produced by 20th Television Animation. Levy will executive produce the series, which comes from his previous overall deal with ABC Signature, under his Not A Real Production Company banner. He will also star alongside David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu and Samira Wiley. Danielle Uhlarik is attached as showrunner and executive producer.
World Screen News
IDW Sets Six Comics & Graphic Novels for TV Series Development
IDW has moved a slate of six popular comic books and graphic novels into active TV series development, including Eddie Campbell’s Bacchus, with award-winning showrunners, executive producers and directors attached. Bacchus drops the gods of Ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Will Davies (Lyle,...
World Screen News
BBC Studios Sends The Stand Up Sketch Show to Israel
BBC Studios has licensed Spirit Studios’ comedy format The Stand Up Sketch Show to Kan 11 in Israel for adaptation. The series takes well-known local comedians’ best stand-up stories and brings them to life in sketch form. The Israeli version is currently in preproduction with My TV Communications.
World Screen News
God of War Series in the Works at Amazon
Prime Video has ordered God of War, based on the PlayStation video game, to series. Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions, God of War will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) serves as showrunner and executive produces the series.
World Screen News
Netflix Sets Unscripted Survival Competition Series
Netflix has added to its roster for 2023 the all-new unscripted survival competition series Outlast from Aggregate Films and Nomad Entertainment. The raw survival competition series follows as 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win $1 million. There is only one rule in the cutthroat game: they must be a part of a team to win.
World Screen News
Sky Goes for Zoonicorn
Toonz Entertainment has closed a deal with Sky in the U.K. for its CGI preschool series Zoonicorn. Sky picked up rights for season one of Zoonicorn across free TV, basic TV, pay TV and SVOD in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar and British Forces Overseas Bases.
World Screen News
FOX Entertainment Ties Up with Rodney Rothman & Modern Magic
FOX Entertainment and Modern Magic, founded by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and producing partner Adam Rosenberg, have entered into a broadcast direct agreement to develop animated programming for FOX Network. Modern Magic will develop and produce a new raft of half-hour and hour-long animated series...
World Screen News
Disney+ Slates Season Two Launch for The Proud Family Revival
Disney+ has set a February premiere for the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a revival of Disney’s groundbreaking The Proud Family. From creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of Penny Proud and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). A season two guest cast featurette—spotlighting guest stars Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., Holly Robinson Peete, Normani and more—is now available.
World Screen News
Banijay’s Lars Blomgren Joins Media Res
Independent film and TV studio Media Res has expanded into the global market with the launch of Media Res International, which will be led by veteran producer Lars Blomgren. Blomgren most recently served as head of scripted for Banijay. Last year alone, the company produced 138 scripted series. In this capacity, Blomgren has overseen series such as The Fall, Lillyhammer, Beforeigners, Black Mirror, Peaky Blinders, Dark, Caliphate and Scenes from a Marriage. Prior to Banijay, Blomgren was co-founder and former managing director of Filmlance International, the award-winning Swedish production company where he oversaw such series as Bron/Broen (The Bridge).
World Screen News
Label1 Co-Founder Simon Dickson Stepping Down
Simon Dickson, co-founder and joint CEO of Label1, is stepping down from the production company he helped set up in 2015. Dickson will exit the company in 2023, continuing to work as a consultant executive producer on key projects to ensure a smooth transition. Co-founder Lorraine Charker-Phillips will assume Dickson’s...
World Screen News
Unifrance TV Export Awards Winners Announced
The winners of the 19th Unifrance TV Export Awards, recognizing the French television programs that have achieved the most sales internationally, have been unveiled across animation, documentary and fiction. The Unifrance TV Export Award for Animation went to Xilam Animation for Where’s Chicky? season two. Also nominated were Anna &...
World Screen News
Banijay Kids & Family Picks Up Topo Gigio
Banijay Kids & Family has been appointed as the worldwide distributor for the iconic children’s brand Topo Gigio across audiovisual, digital, publishing, licensing and merchandising. Originally created by Italian puppet artist Maria Perego in 1959, Topo Gigio has recently been reimagined as a preschool cartoon comedy series co-produced by...
World Screen News
IMDb Reveals Top TV Shows of 2022
IMDbPro data on the page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb ranks The Batman as the top movie of 2022 and Stranger Things as the top spot for TV series. House of the Dragon ranks second for series on TV or streaming, followed by Better Call Saul, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Euphoria. In consecutive order, the rest of the top 10 features The Boys, Moon Knight, The Sandman, Ozark and Inventing Anna.
World Screen News
MIPDoc to Celebrate 25 Years at MIPTV in Cannes
RX France has revealed that MIPDoc will expand its footprint during the 60th MIPTV next April. The expanded plans include a world-class international screenings summit for over 500 buyers, along with a new Canneseries documentary series selection, the return of the MIPDoc Screenings Library and the build-out of a 2,000 square meter MIPDoc & MIPFormats Producers Hub and Lounge in the Riviera Hall of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes.
