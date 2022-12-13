Read full article on original website
Elle
Nordstrom's Glam Up Days Sale Is Slashing Prices On Beauty Products
Did you forget about your favorite Holiday? That's right– it's the Nordstrom Glam Up Days Sale. The Holidays are nearly here, and–surprise, surprise–we're still not finished shopping. With just nine days left until your sister guilt trips you about her gift being“lost in the mail” it's time to get serious about last-minute gifting. And as luck would have it, Nordstrom is offering daily beauty deals from now through the end of the year. Not sure what to get your new colleague, or that distant family member you've only met twice? Beauty gifts are tried-and-true presents that everyone would be happy to receive.
Elle
Billie Eilish Reveals Natural Hair Colour In Adorable Childhood Video
Billie Eilish's age has always been a talking point, being just 16 when she rose to mega-stardom with her debut EP in 2017. Yet, even at that age, Billie was already sporting an ever-changing shade of grey, lilac, blue hair with a fully-bleached base. Then came the iconic black and green hair that ignited a trend. And who could forget her Marilyn Monroe moment when she went all blonde bombshell?
Elle
Selena Gomez Paired a Holiday-Ready White Tweed Dress With a Cozy Wrap Coat in NYC
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez continued her reign as queen of outerwear when she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night, chicly dressed in a white tweed Self-Portrait dress with a complementary white wrap coat on. Gomez's long dark hair was styled in a high Barbie-esque ponytail and she accessorized with sheer black tights and black heels.
Elle
Kristin Cavallari’s Holiday Gift Guide
Despite waxing nostalgic about the glory days of Laguna Beach on her new podcast Back to the Beach, Kristin Cavallari has come a long way from Southern California. Now based in Nashville, she’s the founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Uncommon James—which spans jewelry, home goods, and clean skincare—and is currently wrapping up her third cookbook, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking, due out in April, a follow-up to her two New York Times bestsellers, True Comfort and True Roots.
