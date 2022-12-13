Did you forget about your favorite Holiday? That's right– it's the Nordstrom Glam Up Days Sale. The Holidays are nearly here, and–surprise, surprise–we're still not finished shopping. With just nine days left until your sister guilt trips you about her gift being“lost in the mail” it's time to get serious about last-minute gifting. And as luck would have it, Nordstrom is offering daily beauty deals from now through the end of the year. Not sure what to get your new colleague, or that distant family member you've only met twice? Beauty gifts are tried-and-true presents that everyone would be happy to receive.

16 HOURS AGO