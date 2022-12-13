ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

US-hosted Africa summit opens with focus on youth, security

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyhp8_0jhK3GDb00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday opened the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington by spotlighting Africa’s youthful population — making the case that the continent’s demographics will inevitably lead it to become a key global player in the decades to come.

Harris offered the optimistic thread at the start of the Biden administration’s three-day gathering that’s bringing in leaders from 49 African nations and the African Union for high-level talks. The vice president also announced that the administration would invest an additional $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative and that the U.S. Export-Import Bank was entering new memorandums of understanding that will clear the way for $1 billion in new commercial financing in Africa.

The vice president’s appearance at the forum was one in a series of events designed to showcase U.S. interest in and commitment to Africa after years of what some officials have lamented was a lack of involvement in the continent that has increasingly become a battleground for global influence between the U.S. and China.

President Joe Biden, who is set to meet leaders on Wednesday, signed an executive order establishing the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement. The African diaspora includes nearly 2 million African immigrants as well as many African American descendants of enslaved people who have close connections to the continent.

About 60% of Africa’s population is under 25, and the young population is to grow to 80% by 2050, which Harris said makes increased focus on the continent necessary.

“This represents an enormous potential for the world in terms of economic growth, and for social and political progress,” Harris told a young leaders forum. “I strongly believe that the creativity and ingenuity of Africa’s young leaders will help shape the future. And that their ideas, your ideas, innovation and initiatives will benefit the entire world.”

Even before the summit began, the White House announced Biden’s support for the African Union becoming a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations and said it had appointed Johnnie Carson, a well-regarded veteran diplomat with decades of experience on the continent, to serve as point person for implementing initiatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dn2k8_0jhK3GDb00

And, Biden is expected to announce before the end of the summit that he will make a multi-country visit to Africa next year, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the announcement of the trip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday met with the presidents of Djibouti, Niger and Somalia. Blinken and Austin also held talks with the president of Angola, whose oil-rich country has been a major recipient of Chinese investment in recent years and has toyed with allowing China to open a naval base.

The meeting with Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud came as a United Nations report published Tuesday showed that several parts of Somalia are at risk of famine in the coming months.

Djibouti is home to a major U.S. military base as well as a Chinese military facility and both Niger and Somalia have been epicenters of terrorist activity from the Boko Haram, al-Shabab and other Islamic State affiliated groups as well as American efforts to combat it.

“We simply want to use this morning to continue building on the close partnership that we have to discuss in particular security cooperation and other shared priorities, including climate, health, education, food security,” Blinken said.

“We’re grateful for all of your countries’ robust cooperation with the United States,” Austin said, noting that Djibouti hosts the U.S. base Camp Lemonier. “Our partnerships contribute directly to many of the key goals in our National Defense Strategy, including defending our country, deterring aggression, and combating violent extremism.”

The administration is hosting leaders and senior officials this week in a not-so-subtle pitch to compete with China on the continent. The aim is to convince its guests that the U.S. offers a better option to African partners.

The continent, whose leaders often feel they’ve been given short shrift by leading economies, remains crucial to global powers because of its rapidly growing population, significant natural resources and sizable voting bloc in the United Nations.

Africa remains of great strategic importance as the U.S. recalibrates its foreign policy with greater focus on China — what the Biden administration sees as the United States’ most significant economic and military adversary.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said the administration would commit to spending $55 billion in Africa over the the next three years on “a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Massive wave hits Durban beach in South Africa; 3 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday. The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.” At least 17 people were also taken to various medical facilities for treatment after being injured by the wave, Nlungele said. More than 35 lifeguards participated in rescue efforts, attending to more than 100 people affected by the massive wave, according to the municipality. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the municipality said.
The Associated Press

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests. The announcement is the latest in a series of celebrity arrests, that have included footballers, actors and influencers, in response to their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations now in their third month According to the report published on the state media’s official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide ”any documents in line with her claims.″
The Associated Press

Moldova intel chief: Russia could aim for breakaway region

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s national intelligence agency said Monday that Russia could launch a new offensive next year with an aim to “create a land corridor” through southern Ukraine to the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Services, or SIS, released a...
The Associated Press

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
The Associated Press

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania. The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas. Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from offshore wind farms to Europe via Georgia, a cable beneath the Black Sea, and then to Romania and Hungary.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, announced Monday that he is banning TikTok on all devices issued by the Department of State. In addition, the Republican urged Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to follow suit and immediately ban the use of the popular video sharing app on all of the state government’s devices.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip Monday to Moscow’s ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit to Minsk came hours after Russia’s latest drone attack on Ukraine. Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s power grid since October as part of a strategy to deprive the country of heat and power during winter. His brief trip could herald more military support for the Kremlin war effort, after Belarus provided Russia with a launching pad for the invasion of Ukraine last February. Putin said he and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko discussed forming “a single defense space” in the region but rejected claims that Moscow was poised to swallow its neighbor.
The Associated Press

North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central...
The Associated Press

EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers on Monday finalized a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope will help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges. EU member countries failed to overcome their differences at previous emergency meetings, but several EU leaders said last week that fixing a maximum ceiling to pay for gas was likely to be achieved this time. After talks in Brussels on Monday, the Czech presidency of the European Council, which represents member countries, said a deal had been reached. “We have succeeded in finding an important agreement that...
The Associated Press

Americas Divided: A new study reveals that polarization is on the rise in the Americas

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- “THD: The Hidden Drug,” the new report by LLYC and Más Democracia, was transformed into a campaign showing how being addicted to polarization on social media can reach the level of a drug in some cases: a drug hidden behind the apparent normalcy of using these digital platforms. Using techniques of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, the report was created in collaboration with experts in neuroscience and psychology to analyze conversations on social media in countries like the United States, Mexico and Brazil, among others. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005854/en/ THD: The Hidden Drug. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

In joint raid, Kurdish forces seize IS militant in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A Kurdish-led group in Syria said Monday that its fighters alongside U.S. forces have arrested a wanted militant with the Islamic State group that continues to stage attacks in the region. There are some 900 U.S. troops in Syria supporting Kurdish-led forces in the fight against...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy