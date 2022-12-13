There continues to be no shortage of industrial sales in the Inland Empire. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 2, a 44,545 square foot industrial building in Jurupa Valley was sold to Nature Homes LLC, an entity linked to Chung Wong for $10.245 million, or about $230 per square foot. According to public records, the property was acquired with a new construction loan of $9.13 million from Cathay Bank. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Birtcher Anderson & Davis.

JURUPA VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO