Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Prologis Plans Nearly 470,000 SQFT Production Campus in Los Angeles’ Arts District
Prologis, an investment and development company based in San Francisco, is hoping to expand its presence in Southern California. The company has recently submitted plans to the City that would turn a current Greyhound bus terminal into a nearly 470,000 square foot production campus – a project that has been dubbed Alameda Crossing.
theregistrysocal.com
Republic Floor Signs Lease for 100,000 SQFT Distribution Center in Montebello
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced Republic Floor has signed a long-term lease for a 100,000-square-foot freestanding warehouse/distribution facility in Montebello (Los Angeles), California. Republic Floor, one of the fastest-growing flooring companies in the U.S., is consolidating multiple locations in the area in effort to establish a new North America headquarters located on the West Coast. The company’s new facility is located at 7227 Telegraph Road and offers frontage along Interstate 5 plus immediate freeway access.
theregistrysocal.com
Maxxam Enterprises Secures $85MM in Refinancing for 456,390 SQFT Retail Center in Thousand Oaks
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center located in Thousand Oaks, California. JLL represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta Credit...
theregistrysocal.com
Birtcher Anderson & Davis Sells 44,545 SQFT Building in Jurupa Valley Business Park for $10.2MM
There continues to be no shortage of industrial sales in the Inland Empire. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 2, a 44,545 square foot industrial building in Jurupa Valley was sold to Nature Homes LLC, an entity linked to Chung Wong for $10.245 million, or about $230 per square foot. According to public records, the property was acquired with a new construction loan of $9.13 million from Cathay Bank. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Birtcher Anderson & Davis.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Inland Empire Industrial Market Experiences Continued Growth Despite Economic Uncertainty
Despite overall economic uncertainty, the Inland Empire has continued attracting a variety of firms seeking to consolidate industrial operations into large, “state-of-the-art” facilities, according to Colliers’ 2022 Q3 Inland Empire Industrial Research Report. The Inland Empire represents 35 percent of the total industrial space in greater Los...
theregistrysocal.com
Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena
Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
theregistrysocal.com
122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground
ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
Comments / 0