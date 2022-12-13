Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Kyle Shanahan 'didn't feel totally right' about putting DB back in game
The Super Bowl LIV champion with the Kansas City Chiefs signed with the Niners in March and has started all 14 of San Francisco's games this season. Ward already has a career-high 76 tackles and career-high and team-high 11 passes defended this year with three games remaining. Shanahan's decision to...
Jeff Saturday wants Colts full-time coaching position; has he earned the opportunity?
INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay’s decision to hire Jeff Saturday has always carried an experimental element. On both sides of the marriage. By making a move no other NFL team has...
Jim Irsay reveals Colts plan for Jeff Saturday
When the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier in the season, they made the stunning move to replace him with former Indianapolis Colts star Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach even though he had no previous college or NFL coaching experience. And even though he is just an interim coach, there’s a chance he is hired as the team’s full-time head coach during the offseason.
Colts lose another offensive assistant coach
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have lost another offensive assistant. Tight ends coach Klayton Adams is leaving to become the offensive line coach at Stanford, interim coach Jeff Saturday confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. Adams had been a part of the Indianapolis staff for the past four seasons, first as the...
College Football Bowl Season Begins: Entire 2022–23 Schedule
Bowl season kicks off on Friday morning.
Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit
As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
Two Notre Dame greats headed to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame
No state is prouder of its basketball tradition than Indiana, so to be honored for basketball in the state is extra special. Before Tuesday, 20 individuals with Notre Dame connections were inductees of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The most recent of those inductees were Ken Barlow and Beth Cunningham, both of whom were enshrined in 2019. Now, that number soon will be 22 with the announcement that ruth riley Hunter and Sheila McMillen Keller will be inducted in 2023.
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Hornets Tonight
Listing the four keys to the Atlanta Hawks defeating the Charlotte Hornets tonight.
Colts owner Jim Irsay to Pro Football Talk 'there's a lot of great candidates in college'
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts owner Jim Irsay offered his first comments in more than a month on the team’s impending coaching search at the NFL’s owner’s meetings on Wednesday in an interview with Pro Football Talk. Interim coach Jeff Saturday wants the job, and Irsay believes Saturday...
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Says Starting Forward Mason Gillis Back at Practice
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior Mason Gillis has missed the team's last three games with a back injury. Coach Matt Painter said Thursday that the starting forward returned to practice for the first time since his injury. Painter did not reveal Gillis' status for Saturday's game against Davidson...
Indianapolis Recorder
Trading Turner is business, not personal for the Pacers
If I live to be 100 I’ll never forget when a young Al Pacino as Michael Corleone told James Caan portraying his older brother Santino in the epic movie “The Godfather” that eliminating their adversaries was nothing personal, but yet just business for their family. Unlike the...
