Indianapolis, IN

Jim Irsay reveals Colts plan for Jeff Saturday

When the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier in the season, they made the stunning move to replace him with former Indianapolis Colts star Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach even though he had no previous college or NFL coaching experience. And even though he is just an interim coach, there’s a chance he is hired as the team’s full-time head coach during the offseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit

As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Notre Dame greats headed to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

No state is prouder of its basketball tradition than Indiana, so to be honored for basketball in the state is extra special. Before Tuesday, 20 individuals with Notre Dame connections were inductees of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The most recent of those inductees were Ken Barlow and Beth Cunningham, both of whom were enshrined in 2019. Now, that number soon will be 22 with the announcement that ruth riley Hunter and Sheila McMillen Keller will be inducted in 2023.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Trading Turner is business, not personal for the Pacers

If I live to be 100 I’ll never forget when a young Al Pacino as Michael Corleone told James Caan portraying his older brother Santino in the epic movie “The Godfather” that eliminating their adversaries was nothing personal, but yet just business for their family. Unlike the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

