Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Soak Up SoCal Cool at VEA In the Heart of Newport BeachRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners
MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Will Protections for Hotel Workers Stretch to All of Orange County or Die in Irvine?
Irvine became the first city in Orange County to vote to implement an ordinance seeking to protect hotel workers from sexual harassment and improve their working conditions earlier this year. Other cities in Southern California like Long Beach, Los Angeles and Glendale have approved similar protections for hotel maids, as...
KTLA.com
Students asked to shelter-in-place after mountain lion sighting in Mission Viejo
A Mission Viejo resident captured video of a mountain lion behind her home in the Pacific Hills community Thursday morning, prompting a brief shelter-in-place order at a nearby middle school. The footage, taken by Eve De Anda-Lang, shows the big cat moving up the hillside and pausing for a short...
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through O.C. neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California.
Skiing in Orange County? Here's how a group of friends made it happen
Spencer Buchanan found a winter wonderland Monday when he decided to go skiing. The Newport Beach resident and his friends didn't have to travel far to find snow.
theregistrysocal.com
122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground
ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
theregistrysocal.com
Kidder Mathews Welcomes Office Specialist Thomas Patriarca in El Segundo
Los Angeles Calif. (December 14, 2022) – Thomas Patriarca has joined Kidder Mathews in El Segundo, California as Senior Vice President. He brings over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate, specializing in office investments and owner/user properties, as well as landlord & tenant representation, throughout the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.
fullertonobserver.com
Brea Dam Trail Allows Access to Creek and Fullerton Wilderness
After talking to Mike Ritto at the Fullerton Observer’s 45th Anniversary celebration, I decided to follow a suggestion of his and look into a lesser known hiking trail that runs from Brea Dam Park to the Fullerton Municipal Golf Course. Partly located behind St. Jude Medical Center, this pathway is officially called the Brea Dam Trail, and is popular among bicyclists.
Catch A Wave In The Booming South Bay Food Scene: Here Are 11 New Restaurants To Try
Beautiful views aren't the only thing drawing Angelenos to the region
foxla.com
A dozen migrants rescued off coast of Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A dozen migrants were rescued off the northern coast of Sunset Beach by the United States Coast Guard Tuesday. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, seven men and five women were rescued after the boat they were in was spotted lifeguards. All the boat's occupants...
NBC Los Angeles
Newport Beach's Big Boat Parade Begins to Grandly Glitter
Detecting a dazzling note is always pretty easy around Newport Beach. After all, the stylish community is the well-known home to a lauded film festival, a number of notable food and wine events, and a veritable bouquet of other gracious goings-on. But when the middle of December dawns, the dazzle...
3 California airports among the ‘best’ for holiday travel
If you are boarding a plane to get to your holiday destination, consider booking a flight through these airports to get there. A new ranking from Forbes Advisor determined the best and worst airports for holiday travel. Three locations in California were considered the “best” airports for traveling during the busiest time of the year. […]
Supervisors vote to stop North County housing project
County supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to rescind the permits for a contested housing project near Escondido and the Elfin Forest Recreation Reserve.
foxla.com
Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city. Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located...
Eater
Blistered Pizzas and Craft Beer Converge at Beachwood’s New Huntington Beach Restaurant
Award-winning Southern California craft beer brewery Beachwood Brewing enters the next phase of its long life, turning from a celebrated (albeit still rather small, in the overall beer scene) brewery to a distillery, restaurant operation, and more. First up is Beachwood Pizza & Beer, now open in Huntington Beach as of early December.
theregistrysocal.com
Republic Floor Signs Lease for 100,000 SQFT Distribution Center in Montebello
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced Republic Floor has signed a long-term lease for a 100,000-square-foot freestanding warehouse/distribution facility in Montebello (Los Angeles), California. Republic Floor, one of the fastest-growing flooring companies in the U.S., is consolidating multiple locations in the area in effort to establish a new North America headquarters located on the West Coast. The company’s new facility is located at 7227 Telegraph Road and offers frontage along Interstate 5 plus immediate freeway access.
Holiday Toy And Food Drives in Orange County
The long tradition of nonprofits and food pantries ending the year with a holiday distribution is carrying on this month. These distributions come at a time when local food bank leaders have warned that the need for food in Orange County remains high almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Comments / 0