ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners

MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
CORONA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Kidder Mathews Welcomes Office Specialist Thomas Patriarca in El Segundo

Los Angeles Calif. (December 14, 2022) – Thomas Patriarca has joined Kidder Mathews in El Segundo, California as Senior Vice President. He brings over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate, specializing in office investments and owner/user properties, as well as landlord & tenant representation, throughout the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Brea Dam Trail Allows Access to Creek and Fullerton Wilderness

After talking to Mike Ritto at the Fullerton Observer’s 45th Anniversary celebration, I decided to follow a suggestion of his and look into a lesser known hiking trail that runs from Brea Dam Park to the Fullerton Municipal Golf Course. Partly located behind St. Jude Medical Center, this pathway is officially called the Brea Dam Trail, and is popular among bicyclists.
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

A dozen migrants rescued off coast of Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A dozen migrants were rescued off the northern coast of Sunset Beach by the United States Coast Guard Tuesday. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, seven men and five women were rescued after the boat they were in was spotted lifeguards. All the boat's occupants...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Newport Beach's Big Boat Parade Begins to Grandly Glitter

Detecting a dazzling note is always pretty easy around Newport Beach. After all, the stylish community is the well-known home to a lauded film festival, a number of notable food and wine events, and a veritable bouquet of other gracious goings-on. But when the middle of December dawns, the dazzle...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA

3 California airports among the ‘best’ for holiday travel

If you are boarding a plane to get to your holiday destination, consider booking a flight through these airports to get there. A new ranking from Forbes Advisor determined the best and worst airports for holiday travel. Three locations in California were considered the “best” airports for traveling during the busiest time of the year. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city. Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Republic Floor Signs Lease for 100,000 SQFT Distribution Center in Montebello

LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced Republic Floor has signed a long-term lease for a 100,000-square-foot freestanding warehouse/distribution facility in Montebello (Los Angeles), California. Republic Floor, one of the fastest-growing flooring companies in the U.S., is consolidating multiple locations in the area in effort to establish a new North America headquarters located on the West Coast. The company’s new facility is located at 7227 Telegraph Road and offers frontage along Interstate 5 plus immediate freeway access.
MONTEBELLO, CA
Voice of OC

Holiday Toy And Food Drives in Orange County

The long tradition of nonprofits and food pantries ending the year with a holiday distribution is carrying on this month. These distributions come at a time when local food bank leaders have warned that the need for food in Orange County remains high almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy