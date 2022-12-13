Shanghai Disney Resort Premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Included New Avatar-themed Projections & Fireworks at Enchanted Storybook Castle

Read full article on original website
Disney’s Winter Summerland Mini Golf Undergoing Refurbishment in January 2023
The courses of Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf at Walt Disney World will close for refurbishment in January 2023. The Summer Course will close first from January 17 through January 23. After it reopens, the Winter Course will be closed from January 24 through January 30, 2023. Crews will...
Mickey’s Most Political Correctness? Disney World Updates Cinderella Castle Stage Show to Remove Goofy Calling Donald A ‘Ding-a-Ling’
A line of dialogue from Goofy has been changed in “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” debuted in 2016 and was performed at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party through 2019. The show and party then went on hiatus due to COVID-19, until returning in 2022. The line change premiered with the show’s 2022 return, the only significant update the show has seen since its debut.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/15/22 (Christmas Decor at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, New Anastasia Mug, ‘Willow’ Costume Displays, & More)
Good morning from a stormy Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today a tornado watch has been issued for the Disney Parks. We were hoping the storms and rain would keep people away from the parks, but it’s very busy this morning. Today we’re planning on riding some rides and doing some shopping. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside and French Quarter later today. Let’s get started!
First 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyage Sells Out
Though demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is falling, one early 2023 voyage has sold out. According to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website, the February 18 and 19, 2023 voyage is sold out. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closed May 17 and 18, 2023. Discounts are being offered...
Universal Orlando Resort Offering Exclusive Rolling Backpack with $75+ Purchase
Universal Orlando Resort has just made your holiday shopping just a bit easier. When you spend $75 or more on a qualifying purchase, for an additional $60 you can purchase this new Universal Rolling Backpack. Universal Studios Rolling Backpack Offer – $60.00 (with $75+ qualifying purchases) The rolling backpack...
‘Courtesy’ Section Added to Walt Disney World Website Amid Continuing Brawls, ‘Harmonious’ to Be Retired Before April, First ‘Anastasia’ Merchandise, & More: Daily Recap (12/16/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 16, 2022.
Dirt Moved During Construction of Disney Vacation Club Wing at Polynesian Village Resort
Following the demolition of the Spirit of Aloha building, Disney is constructing a new Disney Vacation Club wing at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Foundation work has begun on the new building and dirt piles have been moved around the construction site. Construction is taking place right next to another...
The Royal Pub Replacing King Ludwig’s Castle at Disney Village in Paris
The King Ludwig’s Castle restaurant in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris will permanently close on January 8, 2023, to be completely rethemed, DLP Report shared on Twitter. The new restaurant will be The Royal Pub. The retheme will happen quickly, with the England-themed pub opening in February 2023. The...
Construction of Summer House on the Lake Visible at Disney Springs
Construction of Summer House on the Lake is visible over the walls at Disney Springs. The new restaurant was announced this summer, taking over the space formerly planned for Beatrix. Summer House on the Lake will be on the West Side of Disney Springs, near the AMC. The restaurant’s structure...
PHOTOS: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a huge milestone, its 100th anniversary! The 100 Years of Wonder celebration officially begins January 27, but Disneyland has some beautiful new merchandise in so we can start celebrating early. This is just the beginning of the new platinum-themed collection and we are sure to see many new and exciting items added as the anniversary celebration continues. Here is your first look at what is now available for purchase in Disneyland!
PHOTOS: Monorail Black Returns From Refurbishment With New Pinstriping and More at Walt Disney World
Monorail Black was among the first of the Walt Disney World Monorails to be completely refurbished way back in 2019. It has now returned to service after a minor refurbishment. We caught Monorail Black at the Transportation and Ticket Center. Among the updates are new headlights. The red deltas on...
REVIEW: Tasting the New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cocktail at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
With “Avatar: The Way of Water” now in theaters and the synergy machine in full swing from Walt Disney World to Shanghai Disneyland, we weren’t surprised at all to find a new cocktail themed to the film on our latest visit to Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. This drink is also available at Victoria Falls Lounge and Boma: Flavors of Africa.
New Carpet Featuring The Hollywood Tower Hotel Logo Installed at Tower Hotel Gifts in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Today, at Tower Hotel Gifts (the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror gift shop), we saw that a new carpet, featuring The Hollywood Tower Hotel logo, has been installed. There is now a maroon “runner” styled section of carpet as you enter the gift shop, or as you exit the attraction. It does look similar to a “red carpet.” So as the movie stars exit the hotel, they are walking along a red carpet.
Disneyland Park Closing Earlier Than Disney California Adventure Select Weeknights in January 2023
Closing earlier during less busy seasons is not unusual at all for Disney theme parks around the world, but some changes to the Disneyland Resort operating calendar indicate several nights in January when Disneyland Park will actually close earlier than Disney California Adventure across the esplanade. While Disney California Adventure...
‘Courtesy’ Section Added to Walt Disney World Website as Guests Continue to Brawl in the Parks
Walt Disney World has added “courtesy” to their experience updates page. This page was established during the reopening of Walt Disney World Resort in the summer of 2020, when COVID-19 precautions were at their height. The page still exists with information about health and safety, theme park reservations, the mobile app, and now courtesy.
New Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Apparel Collection by Givenchy for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
A new capsule collection featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is coming soon from Givenchy in honor of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. The apparel collection will also mark the Year of the Rabbit. Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour”...
BREAKING: Super Nintendo World to Open February 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood
The highly anticipated Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023. Universal announced the opening date with video of the land:. We’ve been keeping an eye on construction of Super Nintendo World, which is still underway. Bowser’s head was recently installed on the front of his castle. A map of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood recently surfaced. The land will feature Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge (as seen in the above video), along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping, and dining experiences. The app also recently revealed some information about potential virtual lines for the new land’s grand opening.
