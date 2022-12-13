Shanghai Disney Resort Premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Included New Avatar-themed Projections & Fireworks at Enchanted Storybook Castle

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a huge milestone, its 100th anniversary! The 100 Years of Wonder celebration officially begins January 27, but Disneyland has some beautiful new merchandise in so we can start celebrating early. This is just the beginning of the new platinum-themed collection and we are sure to see many new and exciting items added as the anniversary celebration continues. Here is your first look at what is now available for purchase in Disneyland!

1 DAY AGO