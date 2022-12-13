Read full article on original website
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
US appeals court allows Title 42 immigration rules to expire as President Biden remains quiet on migration fix
A Washington D.C. court has declined to save Title 42, a policy implemented by former President Donald Trump that restricted asylum seekers from entering the U.S.
Tech Lobby Sues California Over New Minor-Focused Internet Privacy Law
Non-profit NetChoice LLC has sued California Attorney General Rob Bonta over a law passed earlier this year which it claims impermissibly curbs internet companies’ constitutionally-protected rights. The lawsuit asserts that the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act masquerades as a privacy regulation aiming to protect minors while in reality, it harms them, the internet, and internet industry players of all sizes.
Court Rejects Microsoft’s Bid to Dismiss Uber Drivers’ Biometric Privacy Case
On Tuesday, the Illinois federal court overseeing the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) suit filed against Microsoft allowed the claims to proceed over the defendant’s insistence that the court lacks personal jurisdiction. The case concerns allegations brought by two Uber drivers. According to their complaint, Microsoft licenses its...
Judge Orders Twitter to Notify Laid Off Employees of Legal Claims in Severance Packages
On Wednesday, Judge James Donato ruled that defendant Twitter must give laid off employees clear notice of the legal claims pending against it in the federal and California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Acts case. The decision comes in response to the plaintiffs’ motion for a protective order requiring such notices when Twitter offers former workers severance packages containing legal releases.
N.D. Cal. Court Denies Certification of Damages Class in Google Data Collection Class Action
An opinion authored by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Monday found that the plaintiffs prosecuting a class action alleging that Google surreptitiously intercepts and collects users’ data even while users are in a private browsing mode met the requirements to pursue claims on behalf of an injunctive relief class, but not a damages class.
SCOTUS Asks Feds to Give Input in IP Dispute Between Google and Genius Lyrics
On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States asked the Solicitor General to weigh in on a Copyright Act dispute between online lyric website Genius Media and Google, who the former claims blatantly breached the parties’ contract and stole Genius’s labors for its own competing commercial purposes.
Fourth Circuit Affirms FDA’s Denial Order Against Avail Vapor to Market Flavored E-Cigarettes
On Monday, the Fourth Circuit issued an opinion upholding the Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision denying Avail Vapor LLC’s application to market its flavored electronic cigarettes and denying Avail’s petition for review. According to the opinion, the Tobacco Control Act (TCA) requires manufacturers of new tobacco...
