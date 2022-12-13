ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tech Lobby Sues California Over New Minor-Focused Internet Privacy Law

Non-profit NetChoice LLC has sued California Attorney General Rob Bonta over a law passed earlier this year which it claims impermissibly curbs internet companies’ constitutionally-protected rights. The lawsuit asserts that the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act masquerades as a privacy regulation aiming to protect minors while in reality, it harms them, the internet, and internet industry players of all sizes.
Court Rejects Microsoft’s Bid to Dismiss Uber Drivers’ Biometric Privacy Case

On Tuesday, the Illinois federal court overseeing the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) suit filed against Microsoft allowed the claims to proceed over the defendant’s insistence that the court lacks personal jurisdiction. The case concerns allegations brought by two Uber drivers. According to their complaint, Microsoft licenses its...
Judge Orders Twitter to Notify Laid Off Employees of Legal Claims in Severance Packages

On Wednesday, Judge James Donato ruled that defendant Twitter must give laid off employees clear notice of the legal claims pending against it in the federal and California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Acts case. The decision comes in response to the plaintiffs’ motion for a protective order requiring such notices when Twitter offers former workers severance packages containing legal releases.
SCOTUS Asks Feds to Give Input in IP Dispute Between Google and Genius Lyrics

On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States asked the Solicitor General to weigh in on a Copyright Act dispute between online lyric website Genius Media and Google, who the former claims blatantly breached the parties’ contract and stole Genius’s labors for its own competing commercial purposes.

