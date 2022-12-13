Read full article on original website
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours
It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves. But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.
2022’s Biggest Rock Feuds
Feuds have been prevalent throughout rock history, and 2022 gave us plenty more to add to the list. Whether on social media, face-to-face or through their lawyers, the following acts had no problems airing their grievances this year. In some cases, a war of words erupted due to a simple...
Watch Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish Duet on Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’
Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish onstage during her Thursday night concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to perform an acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." They dedicated the song in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. You can watch video of the performance below. "You guys, I would like...
Watch Eagles’ First-Ever Official YouTube Videos
Eagles have made their official debut on YouTube, launching eight remastered videos from their archives. The collection includes the classic 1977 live performance of “Hotel California.” (A bootleg version had already reached a million page views since being published six years ago.) Also featured are “Hole in the World,” “In the City,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” “How Long,” “Busy Being Fabulous” and live versions of “No More Cloudy Days” and “Take It Easy.” All eight clips can be seen below.
Pearl Jam Focused on ‘Different and Exciting’ Things for Next LP
Pearl Jam isn’t lacking for material, as work continues on their 12th album. “We’ve got demos for days,” guitarist Stone Gossard confirms in an interview with 101 WRIF (video below). “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting.”
Top 15 Reissues of 2022
The best reissues of 2002 split the difference between revisionism and rediscovery. Whether expansions of classic albums or vault-clearing releases of new records, 2022's top archival releases, box sets and deluxe reissues featured some of music's biggest names. The Beatles, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and Neil Young continued their...
Why Ozzy Osbourne Never Listened to Black Sabbath’s Dio Albums
Ozzy Osbourne recently praised his Black Sabbath replacement, Ronnie James Dio, for doing "a good job" with his old band — even though he never listened to the albums they made together. The Prince of Darkness reflected on his successor in a new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM....
Watch Mike Patton Try to Knock a Drone Out of the Sky at Knotfest
Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton attempted to knock a drone out of the sky during the band's Dec. 11 performance at Knotfest Chile. As you can see in the video below, Patton and his bandmates were in the midst of covering Slayer's "Hell Awaits" when the drone flew directly into his line of vision. After flipping his middle finger at the craft, Patton gestured for it to fly closer. When it obliged, he unsuccessfully attempted to knock the drone out of the air with his microphone. Patton then offered up another insulting hand gesture and led the band into their next genre-bending cover, Seals and Crofts' "Summer Breeze."
How Poison Stumbled Into the Best Business Decision
Bret Michaels says Poison stumbled into their best-ever business decision when they chose to retain their publishing rights at an early stage. The moment came during work on their 1986 debut album Look What the Cat Dragged In when Poison had to decide if they should accept a low offer.
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Kim Simmonds, Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist, Dead at 75
Kim Simmonds, co-founder and guitarist of Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed today via the band's official social media pages. "Please note one of Kim's last requests was to thank the fans of Savoy Brown," they said. "Your support was and shall always be immensely appreciated."
Ozzy Osbourne’s Tour Dilemma: ‘I Just Can’t F—ing Walk Much’
After enduring a myriad of health problems over the past few years, Ozzy Osbourne is eager to get back on on stage. But he says there's one obstacle left to overcome. "My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing's OK but I just can't fucking walk much now," the Black Sabbath and solo star explained during a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio station. "I can't tell you how fucking frustrating life has become... I've never been this ill this long in my life."
Paul Stanley Has a Message for His Critics
Critics. Who needs them? According to Paul Stanley of Kiss, nobody. The legendary vocalist has weathered his share of critical drubbings from the day Kiss first stepped on stage nearly 50 years ago. He remains unfazed. "Critics want you to believe that you need them," he tells UCR. "And you don't. You don't need anybody to tell you what good food is. If it's good, you swallow it. If it's bad, you spit it out."
Slash Reveals Truth Behind ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Creation Myth
Slash says a long-standing rumor about how he came up with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is just that – a rumor. The classic Guns N’ Roses track’s main riff has often been described as a warm-up exercise which happened to catch the ears of bandmates Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin. The completed song went on to become their only U.S. No. 1 single.
Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones
Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval. The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”
Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
