NBC4 Columbus
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
WTRF
Ohio school district schedules two days of distant learning due to increased illness
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Union Local School District in Belmont County posted to their Twitter (@ULSCHOOLS-PK-12) that they scheduled two days next week that students will observe distant learning. They stated that due to an increasing number of students out ill, they decided to make December 19 and...
Proposed medical waste facility creates controversy in Follansbee
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A controversy is brewing in Follansbee over the possible arrival of a medical waste facility on the site of the former Koppers Chemical Facility. A company called Empire Green Generation wants to operate a waste-to-energy facility that will turn medical waste into fuel using what’s called a pyrolysis process. Follansbee Council […]
WTOV 9
Commissioners clear air on supposed missing check in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The relationship between commissioners in Brooke County and the county’s school board continues to be strained. Commissioner AJ Thomas responded to comments made by the board regarding allegations about a missing check from Southwestern Energy during Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. He called the...
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
WTRF
Million dollar paving project starting in Bellaire
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Here is some great news for drivers in one local village. A long-awaited and much needed paving project has been finalized for Bellaire, and village officials couldn’t be happier. A $400,000 grant along with an interest-free loan of the same amount will help fund...
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
West Virginia man indicted after receiving shipments from Bulgaria containing large amounts of controlled substances
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hancock County man has been charged with acquiring more than 50,000 pills from Europe for redistribution in the United States. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced on Wednesday that Thomas O. McGowan, age 50, has been indicted on federal drug charges after an investigation revealed that he had received shipments from Bulgaria containing large amounts of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances.
Wheeling Police to respond to certain calls with mental health experts
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One hundred and sixty. That’s the number of overdoses Wheeling alone has seen so far in 2022. And with each one of those calls, police face a victim in an unpredictable state of mind. That’s why a new team at Northwood Health System will be heading out alongside officers—to help with […]
weelunk.com
Clientele Art Studio Decks The Halls with Skateboard Art Show
This holiday season, local artists have been working to turn wooden skateboard decks into works of art for one of Clientele Art Studio’s signature events, Deck The Halls. The event begins at 8 p.m. with a live auction for the custom skateboards kicking off at 9 p.m. Deck the...
WBOY
Ohio State Legislature honors Bob Huggins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s beloved men’s basketball coach took a trip to Columbus on Wednesday to be honored by the Ohio State Legislature. The Ohio House of Representatives enacted HR 384 on Wednesday, honoring Bob Huggins on his induction into the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The resolution was approved on Nov. 15 and introduced by Rep. Brett Hudson Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville).
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
WTOV 9
Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
Officials warn parents of marijuana-infused gummies that look like candy
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A drug bust in Steubenville led police to find what they are calling a grocery store of drugs. Now Jefferson County officials are warning parents about the packaging of marijuana. The drug, what they call edibles, look like candy and the packaging appeals to kids. Some look like Jolly Ranchers, and […]
WTRF
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
WTRF
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling never turns anyone away
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has been feeding the hungry since the 1980s. Executive Director Becky Shilling-Rodocker says they will have served 175,000 meals this year, by the end of December. “All people have to do is sign a name–not necessarily THEIR name even,”...
WDTV
Local pharmacies facing drug shortage amid ‘tripledemic’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia, many pharmacies are experiencing shortages of medication for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Drug shortages can happen from many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Charlene Haas is a pharmacist at Champion Pharmacy. She said Champion Pharmacy has had people...
New chain coffee shop opens in Morgantown area
With cold temperatures outside, sometimes you just feel the need to grab a nice warm cup of joe and stay inside. Now, you can do that at a new coffee store in Westover called The Coffee Tree Roasters.
nomadlawyer.org
Pittsburgh: 9 Amazing Places To Visit In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is the second largest city in the state. It is also the county seat of Allegheny County. Its heart lies along the junction of three rivers, the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. It is also home to the...
