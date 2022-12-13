ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois

HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
HILLSBORO, IL
advantagenews.com

14-year-old shot in Alton

A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim. Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400...
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

17-year-old from Fenton dies in single-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on southbound Missouri Route 21 near Four Ridge Road. The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling too fast for the...
FENTON, MO
FOX 2

Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase

ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fox High student dies following accident on Hwy. 21

A Fox High School student died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the 17-year-old from Fenton because he was a juvenile. Fox C-6 School District officials...
OTTO, MO
advantagenews.com

Missing woman found and is safe

The Alton Police Chief says a woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found, is safe, and her family has been notified. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on December 6. She had not been seen or heard from for about a month at the time of the report.
wlds.com

Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion

A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
GREENFIELD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during December 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer in connection with a December 6 incident. Terry Sloan, 33 of Girard, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
FREEBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy