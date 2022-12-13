Read full article on original website
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
advantagenews.com
14-year-old shot in Alton
A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim. Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400...
myleaderpaper.com
Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Deputies Strode, Kindernay, Sikes, Graduate From SWIC Police Academy
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced this week that on Friday, December 9, 2022, the department had three deputies graduate from the SWIC Police Academy, Session 148. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
2 hospitalized after shootings 1 block apart in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two men were hospitalized following shootings just a block apart Wednesday night in Belleville, Illinois. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 7400 block of Westchester Drive following a report of shots fired. While the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Ocean Springs Veterinarian Identified As Shooter Who Killed Two Bay St. Louis Police Officers
WLOX reports that the shooter has been identified who took the life of two Bay St. Louis police officers. 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Office Branden Estorffe. The two police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson. She was parked...
17-year-old from Fenton dies in single-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on southbound Missouri Route 21 near Four Ridge Road. The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling too fast for the...
Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase
ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
myleaderpaper.com
Fox High student dies following accident on Hwy. 21
A Fox High School student died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the 17-year-old from Fenton because he was a juvenile. Fox C-6 School District officials...
Troy, Illinois man missing since April found dead
A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead.
Jury sides with police in civil suit against protester for 2017 arrest
A federal jury ruled Thursday in favor of three St. Louis police officers who were sued by a protester who claimed they used excessive force.
advantagenews.com
Missing woman found and is safe
The Alton Police Chief says a woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found, is safe, and her family has been notified. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on December 6. She had not been seen or heard from for about a month at the time of the report.
After bullets sprayed the courthouse, the Johnson Trial continued
Someone fired shots at the courthouse while the Lemar Johnson trial advanced.
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed.
Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware. "Coming in with...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during December 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer in connection with a December 6 incident. Terry Sloan, 33 of Girard, is...
khqa.com
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
KMOV
Surprise Squad: After mother dies during childbirth, 4 boys taken in by young St. Louis couple
Their mom died after giving birth, leaving four young boys alone; their uncle was the only family they had left. For him and his fiancé, there was only one choice - to bring the children into their family. To donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here: https://bit.ly/3nMqoNH.
