ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio man indicted for threatening Arizona election official

PHOENIX — An Ohio man was charged in federal court Wednesday for making a series of threats to an Arizona state election official. A grand jury in Phoenix indicted Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, the U.S. Department of Justice said. He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and making a threatening interstate telephone call.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy