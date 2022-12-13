Read full article on original website
WKYC
Ohio bill calling for Voter ID, other election changes, heads to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House Bill 458, which creates vast changes to Ohio's election system awaits Gov. Mike DeWine's signature after clearing both houses of the GOP-controlled General Assembly. The bill is structured around election system changes, including the requirement for voters to have a photo ID in order...
Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
Advocates push for passage of Ohio bill calling for stricter animal cruelty punishments
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ahead of an upcoming vote in the Ohio House, animal advocates across the state are pushing for passage of Senate Bill 164. The legislation would enhance Goddard's Law (named after legendary Cleveland meteorologist Dick Goddard) that was passed in 2016, classifying serious physical harm of a pet as a fifth degree felony.
Ohio man indicted for threatening Arizona election official
PHOENIX — An Ohio man was charged in federal court Wednesday for making a series of threats to an Arizona state election official. A grand jury in Phoenix indicted Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, the U.S. Department of Justice said. He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and making a threatening interstate telephone call.
440 area code in Ohio to run out of phone numbers in 2024
A new area code will overlay the affected area. All current 440 area code subscribers will continue to maintain their current number and area code.
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
'It’s coming back with a vengeance': Ohio sees high flu activity amid COVID, RSV concerns
CLEVELAND — In May of 2020, Norman Martin battled COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic’s Marymount Hospital. As someone with COPD, he was especially concerned about his health, and described the time he was battling the virus in the hospital as “one of the roughest periods of my life.”
Northeast Ohio experts express excitement over nuclear fusion breakthrough
CLEVELAND — On Tuesday morning, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and scientists announced a breakthrough in nuclear fusion, which they say can have a major impact on the future of energy. Scientists achieved ignition through nuclear fusion, essentially generating more energy than was initially put into the process. According to...
PICTURE: Tree service company crane up-ended in Mentor-on-the-Lake
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — A tree service company crane was upended as it was working at a Mentor-on-the-Lake home on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! Newsletter. Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and Fire responded to the incident...
Northeast Ohio woman understands battle Celine Dion is facing against rare neurological disorder
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — It was Christmas, 2007. Toby Larson was living in Las Vegas and about to serve dessert to her guests. Suddenly she couldn't control her hands. "My hands got stuck around the bowls and I couldn't get released," Toby remembers. Her muscles clenched so tight, they...
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for December 13, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $400 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss found dead at 40 in a hotel room; US Soccer report Grant Wahl cause of death in Qatar and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Beloved husband, father, DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead at 40 inside of a Los Angeles hotel...
Photos show crane truck flipped up in the air while removing a tree in Mentor-on-the-Lake, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 15, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. See the photos of a crane truck flipped straight up into the air while removing a tree in Mentor-on-the-Lake. Plus,...
Northeast Ohio Friday morning forecast: Starting to feel a lot more like winter
It's starting to feel a lot more like winter in Northeast Ohio. Hollie Strano has your Friday morning forecast.
