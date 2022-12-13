Read full article on original website
Is hiring process for Hawaiʻi Police Chief transparent if 40 applicants remain anonymous?
The Hawai‘i County Police Commission Chair John Bertsch said transparency was paramount in the process to hire the next police chief. But while four finalists for the position are being interviewed at public meetings, it is unlikely the public will ever know the identities of the other 40 applicants.
Hawai‘i politician behind national education report
A nationwide, bipartisan study group of 20 education legislators and legislative staff has published a report finding stagnancy in state education systems across the United States. Hawai‘i State House Rep. Justin Woodson (District 19 – areas of Kahului, Puʻunēnē and portions of Wailuku on Maui) is a member of the...
DLNR officers stepping up patrol of closed areas on Mauna Loa
The public viewing area and traffic mitigation route set up to view the lava flows from Mauna Loa while it was erupting will close at midnight tonight and enforcement officers with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources will be stepping up their patrols of closed areas. “As...
Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge nears its $1M donation goal
The Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge are $85,000 away from reaching their goal for the 2022 fall Endowment Campaign. Their goal for the year was to reach $1 million in donations since the inception of the Endowment in 2015. Located on high on the windward slopes of Mauna...
Shark attack reported Tuesday morning at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Big Island
This story was updated Dec. 14. On Tuesday morning, a 68-year-old man from Waikōloa was bitten by a tiger shark in ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikōloa. He fended off the animal with a knife before nearby beachgoers responded to his calls for help, according to the Hawai‘i Fire Department.
Keiki celebrate the season during Hāmākua Christmas Carnival
Keiki and their ‘ohana in the Hāmākua area had the chance to celebrate the holidays while getting to know their community police officers during a recent Christmas celebration. Nearly 100 children from 3 to 15 years old showed their Christmas spirit Dec. 3 during the Hāmākua Christmas...
Get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for free
Santa is taking time out of his busy Christmas schedule to hop in the sleigh and make a special trip this weekend to the Big Island. And he’s bringing the missus with him. Don’t miss your chance to see him Dec. 16 and 17 at Kona Commons in Kailua-Kona.
Kona Beth Shalom to host Chanukah Celebration
The Big Island is invited to celebrate the Season of Light later this month in West Hawai’i. Congregation Kona Beth Shalom will host its free community Chanukah Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Hawaiian Queen Coffee Garden. Enjoy traditional holiday songs, learn to dance the...
Open casting call on Big Island for lead child actress aged 10-13, good swimmer
The University of Southern California team is conducting an in-person open casting call for its 20-minute thesis film “Two Breaths,” which will be shot on the Big Island in early 2023. The team from the USC School of Cinematic Arts is looking for a lead female child actor,...
