Hawaii State

Hawai‘i politician behind national education report

A nationwide, bipartisan study group of 20 education legislators and legislative staff has published a report finding stagnancy in state education systems across the United States. Hawai‘i State House Rep. Justin Woodson (District 19 – areas of Kahului, Puʻunēnē and portions of Wailuku on Maui) is a member of the...
HAWAII STATE
DLNR officers stepping up patrol of closed areas on Mauna Loa

The public viewing area and traffic mitigation route set up to view the lava flows from Mauna Loa while it was erupting will close at midnight tonight and enforcement officers with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources will be stepping up their patrols of closed areas. “As...
Keiki celebrate the season during Hāmākua Christmas Carnival

Keiki and their ‘ohana in the Hāmākua area had the chance to celebrate the holidays while getting to know their community police officers during a recent Christmas celebration. Nearly 100 children from 3 to 15 years old showed their Christmas spirit Dec. 3 during the Hāmākua Christmas...
Get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for free

Santa is taking time out of his busy Christmas schedule to hop in the sleigh and make a special trip this weekend to the Big Island. And he’s bringing the missus with him. Don’t miss your chance to see him Dec. 16 and 17 at Kona Commons in Kailua-Kona.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Kona Beth Shalom to host Chanukah Celebration

The Big Island is invited to celebrate the Season of Light later this month in West Hawai’i. Congregation Kona Beth Shalom will host its free community Chanukah Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Hawaiian Queen Coffee Garden. Enjoy traditional holiday songs, learn to dance the...
KAILUA-KONA, HI

