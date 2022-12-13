Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Even with cases down, Oregon still struggling to provide public defense attorneys
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On any given day, hundreds of people who are charged with a crime in Oregon don’t have an attorney, even though the U.S. Constitution gives them that right. According to state court data, as of Wednesday, 703 people have no attorney, the vast majority...
wpde.com
'Be who you want to be:' Myrtle Beach rabbi reacts to FBI hate crime data for SC
WPDE — Hate crime in South Carolina is down, but just slightly, according to recently released data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After the data was released Monday, Myrtle Beach City Council presented an ordinance Tuesday to oppose antisemitism, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism, and discrimination.
wpde.com
Marion man facing 12-year sentence in deadly 2020 Socastee-area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Diamantae Currie,...
wpde.com
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
wpde.com
Report reveals SC smokers will spend over $125k on cigarettes over course of lifetime
A team at Weiss & Paarz shared alarming numbers of what South Carolina residents spend on smoking during their lifetime. According to the report, smokers in the state will spend $126,861.80 on cigarettes, $201,710.26 on vaping, and $109,842.07 on marijuana. 11 years of college tuition could be paid off with...
wpde.com
Pee Dee farmers concerned over potential electric bill rate increase
WPDE — Some Pee Dee farmers said they're pretty concerned about Duke Energy Progress' potential rate increase. Anthony Ward is a third-generation farmer in the Timmonsville community. Ward said he will have to make a choice if rates go up. "So, with the rate increases, this will make me...
wpde.com
Seller beware: Payment scams targeting online marketplace sellers in SC
(WPDE) — Online sellers in South Carolina are being warned to watch out for marketplace scammers from Zelle. The South Carolina Dept. of Consumer Affairs said scammers are pretending to be a buyer and claims they need to be reimbursed to cover the seller's "business upgrade" on a Zelle account.
wpde.com
SC man walking from coast to coast and back raising awareness for homelessness
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — One South Carolina man has made it his mission to walk from the east coast to the west coast and back. His journey of strength and purpose brought him to Leesville, where he’s waiting wait out the weather. His name is Michael Anderson. Michael...
wpde.com
SC residents rank 6th in most money spent on lottery tickets nationwide, study says
According to a recent study reviewed by a team at LendingTree, South Carolinians rank sixth in most money spent on lottery tickets nationwide. The report states residents in South Carolina spend $397.11 on lottery tickets and scratch-offs, the sixth-most per capita nationwide. South Carolina reportedly ranks 13th among states where...
wpde.com
Biltmore House named the most beautiful building in the United States
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The iconic Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina, is the most beautiful building in the United States, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Angi, a homeowner's resource website, says it researched tourist reviews from 132 countries and every U.S. state for mentions of the word "beautiful" and then found the buildings with the most comments about its beauty.
wpde.com
SC Highway Patrol spread holiday cheer to families impacted by tragedy
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven families across South Carolina that have experienced a tragedy within the past year received an early Christmas surprise from troopers Thursday. As part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol's 2022 Christmas Initiative, the families traveled to Blythwood from all across the state and found...
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
wpde.com
She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
wpde.com
Teen unicycling down the East Coast for a good cause passing through the Grand Strand
(WWAY, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A teen from Maine is trekking down the east coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause and will be passing through Myrtle Beach. Avery Seuter, 19, has been unicycling since 2018. He started by just going from work to school which ultimately...
wpde.com
Lowcountry chef gives back to non-profit that supported him after near-death experience
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — Following a near-death incident last September, a Lowcountry chef is giving back to the non-profit organization that financially supported him during a grueling recovery. On September 26, 2022, Chef Graham Calabria was involved in a horrific motorcycle accident, suffering severe facial wounds and second and...
wpde.com
'Braves don't fight alone:' Socastee High shows support to coach after cancer diagnosis
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WPDE) — "Braves don't fight alone" is the motto Socastee High School is spreading across their community after the men's varsity basketball coach was diagnosed with stage four renal cancer just a few months ago. Coach Derrick Hilton has been giving back to the Socastee High School...
