ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Marion man facing 12-year sentence in deadly 2020 Socastee-area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Diamantae Currie,...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Biltmore House named the most beautiful building in the United States

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The iconic Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina, is the most beautiful building in the United States, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Angi, a homeowner's resource website, says it researched tourist reviews from 132 countries and every U.S. state for mentions of the word "beautiful" and then found the buildings with the most comments about its beauty.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy