ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The iconic Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina, is the most beautiful building in the United States, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Angi, a homeowner's resource website, says it researched tourist reviews from 132 countries and every U.S. state for mentions of the word "beautiful" and then found the buildings with the most comments about its beauty.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO