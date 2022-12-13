Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Keenum cuts to the chase and lands where a coaching search might have anyway
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State president Mark Keenum didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a new head football coach. Fortunately, Keenum had a qualified candidate in pocket in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. Under normal circumstances, an athletics director is hired before a football coach, but it’s far...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State to make DC Zach Arnett permanent head coach
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported that Mississippi State would give Arnett a four-year contract. The university on Thursday officially confirmed the hiring, adding Arnett would make $3 million per year plus performance-based incentives.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach the friend-maker made an impact on Pontotoc nonagenarian
Mike Leach, like other Southeastern Conference football coaches, had a limited number of spare minutes, but he made time for Mary Dean Cummings. Cummings, 90, of Pontotoc, developed an unexpected friendship with the Mississippi State coach, who died Monday night at age 61. “He was an awesome man. Comical, very...
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans, Mississippi State thankful for ‘awesome’ fan support in win over Jackson State
JACKSON — Chris Jans expected his second trip to Mississippi Coliseum to resemble his first. On Dec. 22, 2019, Jans led New Mexico State to a 58-52 win over Mississippi State at the Big House in Jackson. The Aggies coach left unimpressed by the crowd in the Magnolia State’s capital city.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach public memorial service to be held Tuesday in Starkville
A public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach will be held at Humphrey Coliseum at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi State has announced. Leach was rushed to University Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday after suffering a major cardiac event. He died on Monday night at the age of 61.
Commercial Dispatch
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball survives a scare from Jackson State to remain unbeaten
JACKSON — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans spent the time leading up to Wednesday’s game against telling anyone who would listen it wasn’t smart of MSU to play Jackson State in the Tigers’ “backyard” — the Mississippi Coliseum. Jans was just doing...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW women’s basketball can’t keep up with high-octane Birmingham-Southern
The good news for the Mississippi University for Women was that it scored 23 points above its season average against Birmingham-Southern College. The bad news for the Owls was that they were up against the top scoring team in the nation for NCAA Division III women’s basketball, as the Panthers took a 150-76 victory at Pohl Gym.
Commercial Dispatch
Tony Tharp
Woodie Anthony “Tony” Tharp, age 66, of Daphne, AL, formerly of Columbus, MS, passed away December 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter. Peel Chapel with Rev. Brad Creely officiating. A graveside committal will be at...
Commercial Dispatch
Eric Davis
WEST POINT — Eric L. Davis, 44, died Nov. 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Bryan Union Hall, with the Rev. Albert Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Bryan Union Hall. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia basketball dominates Hamilton for Thursday doubleheader sweep
CALEDONIA — With time winding down in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s girls basketball game, Caledonia had built up a sizable lead against Hamilton. At that point, the Cavaliers, who were up 19 points headed into the fourth, built that lead over 20 points, trying to reach a 30-point lead.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: New Greek restaurant to open at University Drive in Starkville
I hope you brought empty stomachs to this edition of Goings on with Grant folks because local restaurants and chains are opening soon all over the Golden Triangle. First up, Michele Fant, owner of Taste Italian Kitchen in Starkville, is opening Bluto’s Greek Tavern, a new Greek style cuisine business in the former Humble Taco location at 511 University Drive.
Commercial Dispatch
Doris Robinson
MILLPORT, Ala. — Doris Robinson, 95, died Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Andy Parrish officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millport City Cemetery. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
Commercial Dispatch
Charlie Martin
CALEDONIA — Charlie Ann Burton Martin, 46, died Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Larry Marlowe
COLUMBUS — Larry M. Marlowe, 60, died Dec. 8, 2022, in Starkville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at New Temple M.B. Church, with the Rev. L.A. Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Frederick Hardy
WEST POINT — Frederick Hardy, 68, died Dec. 2, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Shannon, with the Rev. Marvin McWhorter officiating. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hardy was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Mary Johnson
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Mary Chloe Johnson, 76, died Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. There will be no public services. Burial will be at Crews Cemetery. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Johnson was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Lamar County, Alabama, to the...
Commercial Dispatch
John Dean Jr.
REFORM, Ala. — John B. “Johnny” Dean Jr., 70, died Dec. 14, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Skelton Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Wesley Burkhalter and Rev. Larry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Arbor Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following services at the funeral home. Skelton Funeral Home of Reform is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Monica Trimuel
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Monica Denise Trimuel, 46, died Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at 15th Street Church of God in Christ in Columbus. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet M.B. Church cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
