Sloppy Joes for dinner: Try the flavor-packed recipe
Try this easy, quick sloppy Joe recipe for the next dinner at home. The dish is kid-friendly and can be whipped up in a total time of 35 minutes.
Aldi Dropped 2 Winter Ice Cream Flavors: Peppermint And Hot Cocoa
You might think of ice cream as a summer treat — after all, it's the best way to cool off on a hot sunny day. But it turns out that plenty of people enjoy ice cream year-round. In fact, a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted in July found that 74% of them will indulge in this frozen dessert any month of the year. So it should come as no surprise that many brands have come out with new varieties all year, even in winter. Think seasonal holiday ice cream flavors galore. There's the Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream (which features bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies) or the limited-edition Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
purewow.com
Sour Cream Sugar Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re soft, sweet and wrapped in nostalgia. A sugar cookie may not sound like much, but these treats are...
Heavy metals found in popular dark chocolate brands
Popular brands of dark chocolate may contain potentially dangerous levels of heavy metals, according to a new study from Consumer Reports.Scientists from the nonprofit organisation tested 28 well known dark chocolate varieties for their amount of heavy metals, and detected lead and cadmium in all of them.In 23 of the chocolate bars, eating just one ounce (28 grams) per day would exceed the levels that public health researchers recommend for at least one of the metals.Five of the bars contained excess levels of both lead and cadmium. The brands tested included some of the most popular chocolate makers, including...
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
Allrecipes.com
Swirled Citrus Butter Cookies
Stir together butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl. Mix with an electric mixer at low speed until ingredients start to combine, about 30 seconds. Continue beating at medium speed until mixture is fluffy, light in color, and clings to sides of the bowl. Scrape down sides of bowl.
Thrillist
Crunchy DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon Baja Fish Tacos
Tacos, or DORITOS®? May you never have to choose between the two again. DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon add some tang and spice to your fish tacos. Served with all the best toppings and just a touch more Doritos to finish it, it’s the taco that will keep you coming back for more.
Buñuelos and spicy hot chocolate recipes from Rick Martinez
Rick Martinez kicked off the "GMA" 12 Days of Cookies with buñuelos, a fried dough fritter, and spicy hot chocolate.
Meaty Rotel Queso Dip Recipe
There are few appetizers more satisfying than a hot dip. This recipe for meaty Rotel queso is the perfect snack to serve with tortilla chips. and enjoy during a football game or a party. The dip is filled with thick, melted Velveeta cheese, and it also features chunks of chorizo, making it even more filling. Add a can of Rotel with tomatoes and green chilies, and this trio of ingredients meshes so well together, that you'll be making this dip time and time again.
restaurant-hospitality.com
The emergence of Birria
Birria, a Mexican slow-cooked soup originating from the state of Jalisco, is traditionally made of goat meat and a mix of spices including adobo, garlic, and cumin. Birria has taken off as a specialty dish stemming from consumers’ already well-established love of Mexican food that fills the desire for both comforting and innovative menu items. The dish is most often prepared with beef on U.S. menus and is typically served in the form of tacos with rich consomme on the side for dipping.
Food & Wine
Maw Maw B’s Candied Yams
Despite its name, this three-ingredient caramelized treat is made with canned sweet potatoes, not yams. (Read more about the difference between sweet potatoes and yams.) Bernadette Provost, known within the sugarcane farming Provost family as Maw Maw B, takes the “candied” part of this recipe seriously. Simple to make and even easier to devour, sweet potatoes are truly candy-like and are best served with lightly seasoned vegetables or bread-heavy sides. The already soft and sticky sweet potatoes are roasted with butter and sugar until a sugary crust forms and encases the meltingly tender potato. Be careful not to roast too long, which can cause the caramelized coating to go from pleasantly crisp to overly chewy. You can adjust the amount of sugar to your liking.
