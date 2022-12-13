Read full article on original website
Related
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death at 40
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Chrisley Has a Large Net Worth After Leaving ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
Lindsie Chrisley amassed a hefty net worth, despite leaving father Todd Chrisley’s reality show Chrisley Knows Best after season 5. Keep reading to find out how the blogger and podcast host makes money. What Is Lindsay Chrisley’s...
Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit
Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker. As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.
Ready To Pop! Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Huge Baby Belly Ahead Of Due Date
Chrissy Teigen looks ready to pop! The model, 37, shared a snap to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, holding her bare baby bump while taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. By the looks of her swollen belly, she and husband John Legend could be parents-of-three any day now!Teigen looked effortlessly chic in a sports bra, jean button-up shirt and her hair up in a top knot as she held her burgeoning stomach.GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABYThe Cravings author and The Voice coach, who also share children Luna,...
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.
Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Was Super Nervous To Meet Her Co-Star Ice-T For The First Time
Mariska Hargitay has starred in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since it premiered in 1999. She was soon joined by Ice-T, who was added to the show in Season 2 and has co-starred since. The show is currently on Season 24 and over the years, fans have grown to adore the friendship between Olivia Benson and Odafin Tutuola, and it seems the actors enjoy working together just as much.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8
"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach's Estranged Husband Andrew Shue Takes Down Photos of Her After T.J. Holmes PDA Pics Surface
Andrew Shue has wiped Amy Robach from his Instagram. After news of Robach's romance with T.J. Holmes broke on Wednesday, the Good Morning America anchor's husband took down photos of her from his Instagram page. Prior to the scandal, Shue's page was home to 22 posts, including a pic of...
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
White Lotus creator says he’s come to ‘sad’ realisation after watching finale with Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus creator Mike White has said he’s come to a “sad” realisation after watching the season two finale.Both seasons of the HBO series began with a mystery death, with the series flashing back to depict events leading up to the fatal incident. Until then, it was unknown which character had died.In the season two finale, fans were left heartbroken when it was finally revealed who the deceased person was.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Upon discovering a suspicious connection between her estranged husband Greg (Jon Gries) and her new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander), Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) realises...
Aubrey Plaza reveals she was ‘tripping balls’ on mushrooms when costar Meghann Fahy got them lost on a hike
According to Aubrey Plaza, her White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy left out the “most important part” of their “Daphne and Harper” moment.During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fahy shared a story about the time she and Plaza got lost on a hike while they were in Italy filming season two of Mike White’s comedy-drama.In Fahy’s recollection of events, she and Plaza “got so lost” that they ended up “walking down the side of the highway”.And after running into a “biker gang” who heckled them, Fahy remembered Plaza yelling, “Don’t look at me!” while Fahy flirtatiously said,...
Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The rumors have been going around for months and Keke Palmer finally confirmed them to be true by revealing her pregnant belly in the opening monologue on her Saturday Night Live debut. Palmer was quoted saying, “People...
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
E! News
228K+
Followers
57K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0