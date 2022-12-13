Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. By now you’ll have noticed our refreshed site, and V3 brings with it a new look, new logo, and improved performance. We consider it very much an evolution of the CarScoops of old, so you’ll still find the features you know and love. But, the retooling should make us faster, while the layout across devices offers a better experience too. As always, we want to know what you think while we make a few tweaks and iron out any kinks. Do let us know in the comments!

1 DAY AGO