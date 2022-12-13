Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Tesla Offers UK Buyers 6,000 Free Charging Miles To Supercharge December Sales
Tesla is gifting 6,000 miles worth of free charging to UK buyers who take delivery of their cars before the end of the year. The offer only applies to new cars bought in the UK and delivered between 15-31 December. Just taken delivery or not expecting to pick your Tesla up until January? Tough luck, because the deal’s terms are set in stone and can’t be transferred to another person or vehicle.
Carscoops
Nio ES8 Electric SUV Gets A Clean New Look, Lidar And Up To 631-HP
Nio’s updated ES8 electric SUV has been uncovered two weeks ahead of its official launch thanks to official documents filed with Chinese authorities. The three-row EV is due to be officially unveiled on December 24, but photos and specifications of the car logged with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reveal the second-generation SUV’s clean new styling, a power boost and the presence of LiDAR technology for enhanced driver-assistance capabilities.
Carscoops
Cenntro To Unveil Electric Delivery Van And Hydrogen Semi At CES
The countdown to CES continues and Cenntro will be using the event to unveil the all-new Logistar 300 (LS300). Billed as a Class 3 electric commercial vehicle, the model will be offered in van and truck configurations. The company didn’t say much about them, but noted the van features four doors, while the truck can be “upfitted with different configurations that can meet the needs for multiple applications.”
Carscoops
Tesla Model S And X Owners Will Finally Be Able To Play Steam Games In Their Cars
Tesla announced its new “Holiday Update,” this week, which adds long-awaited features, such as the ability to play a wider variety of video games through the Steam store, as well as the addition of an embedded Apple Music app. In a video published by the automaker, a driver...
Carscoops
Chrysler To Use CES To Reveal “Latest Developments” In EV Push
Stellantis is embracing CES with plans to show the Peugeot Inception and Ram 1500 Revolution concepts. While that’s widely known, the company will also use the event to promote Jeep and Chrysler. In regards to Chrysler, the company will preview the first North American applications of new connectivity features...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Carscoops
Elantra N Owner Says Hyundai Stepped In After Cop Told Him To Sue Dealer Over Stock Exhaust
Not long ago we told you about how a police officer chided and then ticketed a driver for his loud exhaust. While that might sound pretty normal for California, what makes it strange is that the car in question is a stock Hyundai Elantra N sedan. Now, the driver is back with an update and things still aren’t settled.
Carscoops
The IM LS7 Is An Electric Chinese SUV That Looks Like An Aston Martin DBX
This is the IM LS7, an all-electric crossover from China built by a brand you’ve likely never heard of. It also happens to look a lot like the Aston Martin DBX, at least from some angles. The LS7 has been brought to life by IM Motors, a new brand...
Carscoops
Polestar 3 To Show Off Driver-Monitoring Technology At CES
Polestar will showcase the advanced driver-monitoring system (DMS) of the all-electric Polestar 3 SUV at January’s CES event in Las Vegas. The Polestar 3 features two closed-loop premium driver monitoring cameras and software from Smart Eye that are designed to track the driver’s head, eye and eyelid movements, and has the ability to trigger warning messages, sounds, and an emergency stop function when it detects a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver.
Carscoops
Street-Racing BMW 5-Series Driver Causes SUV To Roll Multiple Times In NY Crash
Terrifying dashcam footage has been shared online that shows the moment a silver BMW 5-Series clipped an SUV, causing it to roll several times. Video of the crash was recently posted to Reddit. It initially starts by showing an unidentified black sedan and the silver 5-Series speeding along a highway in New York. The two cars can be seen swerving through traffic but the BMW driver made a terrible mistake while trying to overtake a dark SUV.
‘Unexpected item’: how self-checkouts failed to live up to their promise
When the first self-checkout kiosks were rolled out in American stores more than three decades ago, they were presented as technology that could help stores cut costs, save customers time, and even prevent theft. Businesses still fret over these issues, and against a tight labor market, more companies are making...
Carscoops
Ford Hikes F-150 Lightning Price By 9% Yet Again, EV Now Starts At $56,000
Ford has once again raised the price of the F-150 Lightning Pro, its website revealed today. The cheapest variant of the all-electric pickup truck now starts at $55,974 – a price which rises to $58,514 when the $1,895 destination fee and the $645 acquisition fee are added to the total.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Specs, China’s New Ford Edge Hybrid, And Nio ES8: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford has revealed the horsepower specs for their much-awaited 2024 Mustang. According to Ford, base models get an all-new 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, which pushes out 315 hp (235 kW / 319 PS) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque when running on premium gasoline. Those looking for more power and cylinders can opt for the Mustang GT with its 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which now makes 480 hp (358 kW / 487 PS) and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque. Building on the V8 is the Dark Horse, with a thunderous 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS) and 418 lb-ft (566 Nm) of torque.
Carscoops
Waymo Is Looking To Charge Users For Autonomous Taxi Rides
Waymo has applied for a permit to sell fully-autonomous taxi rides in San Francisco, California. The application was submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission on Monday and if approved, would make Waymo just the second company to be granted such a permit, following in the footsteps of Cruise. The...
Carscoops
Panasonic To Become Battery Supplier For Lucid Motors
Panasonic Energy will supply batteries for the Lucid Air and the upcoming Lucid Gravity as part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies. Panasonic intends to significantly increase its production of lithium-ion batteries from both a new facility in Japan as well as one that will be established in De Soto, Kansas.
Carscoops
Audi Starts Production Of The Newly Named, Next-Gen Q8 e-tron In Belgium
Audi announced today that the first new Q8 e-trons have started rolling through the production line at its plant in Brussels, Belgium. A thorough update of the e-tron SUV, Audi decided not just to revise the vehicle’s appearance and technology, but to give it a shiny new nameplate, too, to make it fit better within the lineup.
Carscoops
Mengshi’s 1,000HP M-Terrain EV Could Become China’s Answer To The GMC Hummer EV
An off-road-focused SUV is being developed in China and if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to drive an electric tank on the road, this thing might come close. The electric truck is currently being developed by Mengshi, a brand launched by Dongfeng last year. Mengshi translates to Warrior and Dongfeng has previously used the Mengshi badge on a number of combustion-powered military vehicles it has produced over the years. This is the first time the Mengshi name has been used on a production model.
Carscoops
Toyota Hilux Revo EV, Lotus Type 133 Sedan, And Cenntro At CES: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. By now you’ll have noticed our refreshed site, and V3 brings with it a new look, new logo, and improved performance. We consider it very much an evolution of the CarScoops of old, so you’ll still find the features you know and love. But, the retooling should make us faster, while the layout across devices offers a better experience too. As always, we want to know what you think while we make a few tweaks and iron out any kinks. Do let us know in the comments!
Carscoops
Mercedes To Introduce 70% Greener Aluminum Into Its Vehicles Next Year
Mercedes has signed a letter of intent with Norway’s Hydro for the supply of low carbon aluminum. Thanks to the letter, the automaker could start receiving aluminum with a 70 percent smaller carbon footprint than average and putting it into its vehicles by 2023. “Aluminum is becoming increasingly important...
