Washington State

Tesla Offers UK Buyers 6,000 Free Charging Miles To Supercharge December Sales

Tesla is gifting 6,000 miles worth of free charging to UK buyers who take delivery of their cars before the end of the year. The offer only applies to new cars bought in the UK and delivered between 15-31 December. Just taken delivery or not expecting to pick your Tesla up until January? Tough luck, because the deal’s terms are set in stone and can’t be transferred to another person or vehicle.
Nio ES8 Electric SUV Gets A Clean New Look, Lidar And Up To 631-HP

Nio’s updated ES8 electric SUV has been uncovered two weeks ahead of its official launch thanks to official documents filed with Chinese authorities. The three-row EV is due to be officially unveiled on December 24, but photos and specifications of the car logged with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reveal the second-generation SUV’s clean new styling, a power boost and the presence of LiDAR technology for enhanced driver-assistance capabilities.
Cenntro To Unveil Electric Delivery Van And Hydrogen Semi At CES

The countdown to CES continues and Cenntro will be using the event to unveil the all-new Logistar 300 (LS300). Billed as a Class 3 electric commercial vehicle, the model will be offered in van and truck configurations. The company didn’t say much about them, but noted the van features four doors, while the truck can be “upfitted with different configurations that can meet the needs for multiple applications.”
Chrysler To Use CES To Reveal “Latest Developments” In EV Push

Stellantis is embracing CES with plans to show the Peugeot Inception and Ram 1500 Revolution concepts. While that’s widely known, the company will also use the event to promote Jeep and Chrysler. In regards to Chrysler, the company will preview the first North American applications of new connectivity features...
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Polestar 3 To Show Off Driver-Monitoring Technology At CES

Polestar will showcase the advanced driver-monitoring system (DMS) of the all-electric Polestar 3 SUV at January’s CES event in Las Vegas. The Polestar 3 features two closed-loop premium driver monitoring cameras and software from Smart Eye that are designed to track the driver’s head, eye and eyelid movements, and has the ability to trigger warning messages, sounds, and an emergency stop function when it detects a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver.
Street-Racing BMW 5-Series Driver Causes SUV To Roll Multiple Times In NY Crash

Terrifying dashcam footage has been shared online that shows the moment a silver BMW 5-Series clipped an SUV, causing it to roll several times. Video of the crash was recently posted to Reddit. It initially starts by showing an unidentified black sedan and the silver 5-Series speeding along a highway in New York. The two cars can be seen swerving through traffic but the BMW driver made a terrible mistake while trying to overtake a dark SUV.
Ford Hikes F-150 Lightning Price By 9% Yet Again, EV Now Starts At $56,000

Ford has once again raised the price of the F-150 Lightning Pro, its website revealed today. The cheapest variant of the all-electric pickup truck now starts at $55,974 – a price which rises to $58,514 when the $1,895 destination fee and the $645 acquisition fee are added to the total.
2024 Ford Mustang Specs, China’s New Ford Edge Hybrid, And Nio ES8: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford has revealed the horsepower specs for their much-awaited 2024 Mustang. According to Ford, base models get an all-new 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, which pushes out 315 hp (235 kW / 319 PS) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque when running on premium gasoline. Those looking for more power and cylinders can opt for the Mustang GT with its 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which now makes 480 hp (358 kW / 487 PS) and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque. Building on the V8 is the Dark Horse, with a thunderous 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS) and 418 lb-ft (566 Nm) of torque.
Waymo Is Looking To Charge Users For Autonomous Taxi Rides

Waymo has applied for a permit to sell fully-autonomous taxi rides in San Francisco, California. The application was submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission on Monday and if approved, would make Waymo just the second company to be granted such a permit, following in the footsteps of Cruise. The...
Panasonic To Become Battery Supplier For Lucid Motors

Panasonic Energy will supply batteries for the Lucid Air and the upcoming Lucid Gravity as part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies. Panasonic intends to significantly increase its production of lithium-ion batteries from both a new facility in Japan as well as one that will be established in De Soto, Kansas.
Audi Starts Production Of The Newly Named, Next-Gen Q8 e-tron In Belgium

Audi announced today that the first new Q8 e-trons have started rolling through the production line at its plant in Brussels, Belgium. A thorough update of the e-tron SUV, Audi decided not just to revise the vehicle’s appearance and technology, but to give it a shiny new nameplate, too, to make it fit better within the lineup.
Mengshi’s 1,000HP M-Terrain EV Could Become China’s Answer To The GMC Hummer EV

An off-road-focused SUV is being developed in China and if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to drive an electric tank on the road, this thing might come close. The electric truck is currently being developed by Mengshi, a brand launched by Dongfeng last year. Mengshi translates to Warrior and Dongfeng has previously used the Mengshi badge on a number of combustion-powered military vehicles it has produced over the years. This is the first time the Mengshi name has been used on a production model.
Toyota Hilux Revo EV, Lotus Type 133 Sedan, And Cenntro At CES: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. By now you’ll have noticed our refreshed site, and V3 brings with it a new look, new logo, and improved performance. We consider it very much an evolution of the CarScoops of old, so you’ll still find the features you know and love. But, the retooling should make us faster, while the layout across devices offers a better experience too. As always, we want to know what you think while we make a few tweaks and iron out any kinks. Do let us know in the comments!
Mercedes To Introduce 70% Greener Aluminum Into Its Vehicles Next Year

Mercedes has signed a letter of intent with Norway’s Hydro for the supply of low carbon aluminum. Thanks to the letter, the automaker could start receiving aluminum with a 70 percent smaller carbon footprint than average and putting it into its vehicles by 2023. “Aluminum is becoming increasingly important...

