ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

NHS leaders warn patient lives will be put at risk by strikes as cancer services “hit hard”

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTQ6W_0jhJfPAk00

NHS leaders fear patients will come to harm as cancer services are “hit hard” by upcoming nurses’ strikes .

The NHS’s four chief nurses wrote to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen warning patients’ lives are at risk due to life-saving services not being protected when nurses walk out on Thursday.

And a separate letter from Dame Cally Palmer, the national cancer director for NHS England, urged Ms Cullen to protect urgent cancer operations from strike action “to ensure a consistent and compassionate approach for patients across the country”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIr37_0jhJfPAk00

The RCN has since agreed that staff will cover emergency cancer and mental health crisis services on strike days but has maintained only night-level staffing for inpatient services.

But trust executives told The Independent that they were concerned they won’t be able to fill any gaps with agency staff due to RCN rules, which will worsen existing shortages.

Has your cancer treatment been impacted by strikes? If so email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.uk

One senior NHS source claimed cancer services weren’t being prioritised by unions despite national agreements to protect chemotherapy treatments.

They said: “I fear that someone is going to get hurt as the system is so pressured and fragile right now, whether strike-related or not, public sympathy will shift considerably if this were to happen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tvqk_0jhJfPAk00

Specialist cancer hospitals such as the Royal Marsden have been “hit hard”, sources said, with hundreds of appointments postponed by strikes, while another suggested thousands of cancer appointments nationally were set to be put back.

The Independent understands that unions are arguing that chemotherapy and cancer surgery shouldn’t go ahead under bank holiday or Christmas-level staffing levels, with union reps pushing for overnight levels of staffing instead.

Mental health services are also understood to be a particular area of concern, with trusts struggling to get agreements locally with union reps for child and adult crisis services staffing.

The Independent reported on Monday that patients’ surgeries could be cancelled on the day, while trusts were facing overnight levels of staffing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3me4oh_0jhJfPAk00

In a letter reported by The Times on Tuesday, the NHS’s four chief nursing officers for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland called on Ms Cullen at the RCN to allow union members to break the picket line to cover A&E services, cancer therapy and urgent mental health care.

It said: “We hear from our colleagues that they are concerned by the assumption, implied by the RCN, that night duty staffing on day duty is safe.

“Ward activities during the day are very different to those at night. This decision has the potential to significantly impact on the safety of patient care (for example, by impacting delivery of intravenous antibiotics on time, patient observations and medication rounds). We would ask you to consider these concerns.”

Since the letter was sent on Monday, the RCN has agreed to ensure cover for emergency cancer services, mental health crisis services, and Christmas Day-level staffing for community services such as palliative care and clinically urgent interventions.

A union spokesperson said criticism of its strike action was “a politically-motivated smear from a government that is failing cancer patients”.

“Cancer patients will get emergency and clinically urgent surgery, it is not in doubt.”

The spokesperson added: “Nurse leaders are working closely with us as part of our commitment to make this strike safe and effective.

“This letter is already out of date as we have met senior clinicians today and agreed key points. The safety of patients is everybody’s top concern.

“The public backs our campaign and knows that patients need a strong nursing workforce but at the moment there are record losses jeopardising safe care.”

On Tuesday, Ms Cullen accused the government of “belligerence” after health secretary Steve Barclay refused to discuss nurses’ pay during an unsuccessful last ditch-meeting aimed at resolving the strikes.

The letter over nursing strikes comes as the NHS faces strikes next week from thousands of ambulance staff and other healthcare workers after unions GMB, Unite and Unison decided to coordinate walkouts.

Thousands of physiotherapy workers also voted on Tuesday to strike, while the Royal College of Midwives confirmed members in Wales would take action but had fallen short of the votes needed for England.

Ambulance crews in England will walk out for two days on 21 and 28 December in support of their pay claim.

Police have already refused to drive ambulances, saying they cannot handle the task on top of “ever-growing demands”, while the Fire Brigade Union also indicated its crews would not help.

National contingency plans include drafting military personnel to drive ambulances, but few soldiers have completed the required training to drive them under blue lights.

Alan Howson, chair of the Independent Ambulance Association, said private ambulance providers were also unlikely to have the capacity to step in for NHS trusts due to a lack of capacity within their own services.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We can’t cope anymore’: Desperate and without any other option, these are the NHS nurses driven to strike

Nurses across, England, Northern Ireland and Wales will be on strike today as the NHS faces unprecedented levels of industrial action over pay in the next seven days.Thousands of operations have been postponed and A&Es will run on Christmas day level staffing during the busiest time of the year.For nurses across the country, who say they’re striking over the safety of patients who have to experience short-staffed services every day, the stakes couldn’t be higher.The NHS’ four chief nursing officers warned nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing, over patient safety concerns in a letter sent on Monday.However, nurses...
The Independent

Army to cover for striking ambulance and border workers as NHS unions ‘offer way out’

The army will be sent in to cover for ambulance drivers and border workers as ministers seek to avoid disruption over several days of public sector strikes.Meanwhile, health unions offered to suspend industrial action over the Christmas period if ministers agree to serious negotiations after weeks of deadlock.The government is stepping up contingency plans for industrial action over the festive period, with 1,200 members of the armed forces poised to plug staffing gaps in the NHS and Border Force in order to maintain public safety, the Cabinet Office said.These include 600 ambulance drivers and a further 150 military personnel...
The Independent

Nurses threaten fresh strikes if ministers fail to meet new deadline

Nurses are threatening to stage a fresh wave of strikes in the new year on an even larger scale if ministers fail to respond in the 48 hours following next week’s walkout.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is poised to escalate its industrial action in January to hit a greater number of hospitals if the Government falls foul of its deadline, as leader Pat Cullen called for the dispute to be “wrapped up” by Christmas.The 48-hour countdown will begin after the RCN stages its second day of strikes on Tuesday.The union has also warned it will scale back its support...
The Independent

Covid: Number of people hospitalised with virus soars experts suggest return of masks and testing

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England has increased 22 per cent in a week.There were 6,720 people in hospital with the virus on 14 December, up from 5,501 on 7 December, according to data released by NHS England.The number of mechanical ventilation beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients rose from 129 to 150 over the same period.The scale of the increase varies by region. The number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the south-west rose from 466 to 726, a 56 per cent increase.NHS Covid doctor Dr Daniel Goyal said the rise in hospitalisations...
The Independent

Bank warns of the ’12 scams of Christmas’ fraudsters use to ruin festivities

Households are being warned not to let scammers ruin their Christmas.Fraudsters will use the distractions of the festive period to strike, HSBC UK warned.The bank has compiled a list of “12 scams of Christmas” for people to watch out for.David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud, said: “Scammers are devious criminals who use a wide range of techniques and scenarios to steal money from you.“Letting your guard down in the run-up to Christmas could take the shine off your festivities, and can have an immediate and much longer-term impact on your finances.“Scammers will be using the distractions of the Christmas...
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
The Independent

Unions claim troops not ‘sufficiently trained’ to cover for striking staff

Unions have lashed out at plans for the armed forces to cover for striking public sector workers in the run up to Christmas, claiming the military are not “sufficiently trained” to plug staffing gaps on the front line.The Government is deploying 1,200 troops from the Army, Navy and RAF to fill in for ambulance drivers and border staff during widespread walkouts over the festive period, with more than 1,000 civil servants also drafted in to help.But while ministers have insisted their chief concern is public safety, unions have accused the Government of trying to “mask” the “effectiveness” of strike action,...
The Independent

Defence chief says troops are not ‘spare capacity’ as ministers draft strike cover

The Chief of the Defence Staff has said the military is “busy” and should not be treated as “spare capacity” as ministers prepare to deploy 1,200 troops to cover for striking public sector staff this winter.The armed forces need to focus on their “primary role”, and it would be “slightly perilous” to treat them as the “ultimate backstop” for incidents such as major industrial action, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said.But he declined to be drawn on “political debates”, as he stressed the military are directed by the Government and “serve the nation”.It comes as unions have lashed out at plans...
The Independent

‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse

The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
The Independent

‘I tried to hold down the fort but it crumbled’: Single mother in debt pushed to brink by bills crisis

For Flora, a single mother of two sons living in Scotland, the cost of living crisis has led her to the very edge of despair. The foster carer had fallen down a spiral of credit card debt after she split up with her husband. When Christmas came around, she did not want to let any of her relatives down, so she continued to buy presents for her large extended family.She said: “I couldn’t bear to tell people I couldn’t afford to buy them gifts, so everything went on cards. Then my washing machine broke down and I put that...
MedicalXpress

Surgical risk persists for patients who've had COVID

When patients undergo any type of surgery after having had COVID, their odds of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from COVID diagnosis. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center now report that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. Their report appeared Dec. 14 in JAMA Network Open.
The Independent

Woman who died after crowd crush outside O2 Academy Brixton was mother of two

A woman who died following a crowd crush outside the O2 Academy Brixton was a mother of two known for her “care, kindness and love”, her family said.Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on Thursday.The Metropolitan Police said Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday, while two other women, 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.Her family said in a statement: “Rebecca was a graduate of nursing.“She was an adorable mother of two...
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
The Independent

Pay deal in Wales ‘shows Westminster Government is odd one out in rail dispute’

A pay deal agreed with the train company in Wales shows that the Westminster Government is the “odd one out” in the long-running rail dispute, according to a union leader.Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced it reached agreement with four rail unions worth 4.5% over nine months.The news came as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continued with a 48-hour strike at Network Rail and 14 rail operators in England which crippled services.Trains started later than usual on Saturday and finished earlier, while some parts of the country had no services.The Westminster Government is the odd one...
The Independent

Not a way to run a railway: the lunacy of trains in the UK

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. After 28 long years in the wilderness, finally this week he gratefully picked up the travel prize in the British Journalism Awards; better late than never. In his weekly opinion column, Simon explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Imagine a business that, in the course of three years, has lost one in five of its customers. Revenue has shrunk even further, to just 71 per cent of where it was in 2019. That translates...
The Independent

SNP to hold ‘Democracy Scotland’ conference on how to secure independence

The SNP said it will hold a Democracy Scotland conference in early spring to decide “the way forward to secure independence”.The party said the conference will be an opportunity to set out a “clear pathway” for the country to express a view on its constitutional future.SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald MP said the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote has “galvanised the Yes movement”.Following the Supreme Court ruling, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.🗣 @theSNP Special...
BBC

Strep A antibiotics supply alert issued

A supply alert notice for the antibiotics used to treat the strep A bacterial infection has been issued by the Scottish government. The notice warns pharmacists there has been a surge in demand for the antibiotics and they "may be temporarily in limited supply at certain wholesalers and pharmacies". There...
The Independent

The Independent

981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy