osubeavers.com
Beavers Looking for Wins in Paradise
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will look for its seventh and eighth wins of the year this weekend when it takes on Nevada and No. 11 LSU in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Classic. The Beavs battle the Wolfpack, a return participant from the inaugural Maui tournament, on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT before taking on the 11th-ranked Tigers on Sunday at 8 p.m. PT. Sunday's contest may begin late if the game prior runs longer than expected, so fans should keep up with @BeaverWBB on Twitter for updated tip times.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down Redhawks
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Seattle U 73-58 Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assist, as he made his return to the starting lineup. Jordan Pope had 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting as he continued the strong start to his collegiate career.
thecomeback.com
Dana Altman gets honest about Oregon fan support
Oregon Ducks men’s basketball got off to a skittish start this season. The Ducks are 6-5 through the team’s first 11 games. While they have won four of the last five games, they’ve earned losses to the stiffest of competition in UConn, Houston, and UCLA this year.
osubeavers.com
Colletto, Gould Earn Phil Steele All-American Honors; 14 Named All-Pac-12
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jack Colletto has been named a First-Team All-American at all purpose by Phil Steele, while Anthony Gould is the publication's Third-Team All-American at punt returner. Overall, Phil Steele has recognized 14 Beavers as All-Pac-12, including six first-team selections. Damien Martinez, Omar Speights, Rejzohn Wright, Luke Loecher,...
Bill Oram: Oregon State has been dominant in Las Vegas all season long. Just ask the oddsmakers
If you’re curious who will win the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, you should probably know that the local oddsmakers have the Beavers favored by 10 points over Florida. That means Oregon State is guaranteed to run away with the thing. Rare is the sure bet in Sin City....
realdawghuskies.com
BREAKING: Washington Looks to Flip 2023 WSU QB Commit
Late Tuesday night the Washington Huskies sent out an offer to Washington State’s 4-star quarterback commit Sam Leavitt from West Linn, Oregon. The offer signaled the end of the Huskies relationship with their own 4-star QB commit Lincoln Kienholz who was recently offered by Ohio State. The flip of...
247Sports
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
fishduck.com
Lanning and Lupoi: Questions Reveal Grave Concerns or Oregon’s Upside?
We have had some provocative defensive analyses articles this week, and when I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from revolut casino for a bit–we both arrived at some similar thoughts about Oregon defense for 2023. We started this week with first reviewing the season, and then breaking down the Oregon State game while raising some great questions in the process. We have had some good discussions in the forum-with-decorum, and I now wanted to consider some final questions in looking back at the Oregon 2022 defense under Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi.
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do
(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career
Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
OSU scientist praises fusion breakthrough, calls it the ‘holy grail of energy’
The nuclear fusion breakthrough scientists announced Tuesday is a monumental step toward the “holy grail of energy,” according to an Oregon State University scientist who’s studied nuclear fusion on and off through his decades-long career.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
KTVZ
ODFW seeks agriculture representative for Fish Screening Task Force
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fish screens keep young, small salmon migrating downstream from getting diverted into pumps or channels that could strand or kill them. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Fish Screening Program helps water users install and maintain fish screens to prevent fish from entering the more than 55,000 surface water diversions in Oregon.
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
Lebanon-Express
Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners and residents along Forest Service road east of Waldport advocate changing racist name
Almost 20 years after Lincoln County commissioners declined to change a racist road name east of Waldport, the county now appears poised to rename it for a former slave who lived there 140 years ago. As far as the U.S. Forest Service is concerned, the half-mile stretch of fern- and...
