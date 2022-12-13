Arlington, Texas cornerback Javien Toviano became the 25th pledge for LSU’s 2023 class Thursday. The product of Arlington Martin High School had a host of suitors trying to lure him but narrowed his final four down to LSU, Texas, Michigan and Texas A&M. He said that LSU “made me a priority” and that he wanted to play “at DBU.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO