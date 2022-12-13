Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first Lumberton location

LUMBERTON — Checkers, a drive-thru restaurant chain known for its burger, fries and milkshakes, has announced the opening of its first restaurant in Lumberton.

Located at 4370 Fayetteville Road, the new restaurant marks the ninth Checkers in North Carolina, and the company said the local restaurant is expected to open on Thursday.

The restaurant is owned by local entrepreneur and multi-unit franchisee Donnell Thompson.

As a former NFL player and Lumberton native, Thompson is passionate about involving the community through athletics, and plans to offer free food in celebration of any of the high school football team’s wins, sponsor local teams, host give-back nights where a portion of sales are donated to schools, and more.

Thompson will operate the location alongside former classmate, NFL player and now business partner, Ron Wooten. Additionally, Lumberton will be Thompson’s third restaurant to open this year, and the eighth location in his portfolio of Checkers and Rally’s — with more expected in 2023.

Local Lumberton residents will be able to experience Checkers’ menu of hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes — alongside Checkers’ famous seasoned fries, which were voted No. 1 Most Craveable Fries in America seven days a week.

For more information or to find a Checkers location near you, visit Checkers.com.