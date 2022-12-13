Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
City of Madison provides extra resources to homeless population during winter months
Executive Director of Madison Street Medicine and President of the Homeless Services Consortium (HSC) Board Brenda Konkel has spent the last 30 years working in housing and homeless programs. Around 2020, Konkel noticed many more people sleeping outside on East Washington Avenue. “When I say a whole bunch, it was...
American Red Cross calls off strike ahead of Holiday Blood Drive
Thousands of American Red Cross workers agreed on a contract Tuesday and called off a strike on the region’s biggest blood drive day, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees email press release. The Red Cross’ 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive will take place at the Alliant Energy Center Dec. 23.
Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services program releases end of year report
The city of Madison’s Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services program released its end-of-year report after completing its first year as a program. Launched in September 2021, the CARES program is a mobile response group for behavioral health emergencies. Each CARES response team consists of one community paramedic and one crisis worker who are trained to respond to non-violent crises including suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, agitation and others.
UW business students present findings on sustainable development
The Wisconsin School of Business held its student poster session on the sustainable development strategy for the City of Madison at the Madison Municipal Building Wednesday afternoon. Students from Professor Yongheng Deng’s Real Estate 420 and Real Estate 720 classes presented their semester findings, according to the University Alliance website....
Green Cab closure highlights changes in economic landscape
Local taxi cab company Green Cab quietly shut down Nov. 24. After more than 10 years in business, the transportation company was no longer bringing in enough business to remain profitable. Green Cab opened in 2010 as Madison’s first taxi company with a full fleet of hybrid vehicles. In 2019,...
Results from 2021 Campus Climate Survey released, evaluated
Results from the University of Wisconsin’s 2021 Campus Climate Survey show a decrease in sense of belonging for marginalized students on campus. Results from the 2021 survey indicated similarities with results from the 2016 Campus Climate Survey. According to the most recent results, students from underrepresented populations are less likely to feel they belong or are welcomed on the UW campus.
Madison Common Council may fill District 12 vacancy using alternate selection process before spring election
The Madison Common Council is seeking to fill the vacancy of District 12 alder after former alder Syed Abbas resigned last month, according to a press release from the Common Council. Abbas announced his resignation Nov. 24 because he wanted to spend more time with his family, among other reasons,...
Affordable housing complex not worth risk to natural wetlands
A recent proposal by the City of Madison seeks to construct an affordable housing complex on the North Side of Madison, but there’s a catch — the destruction of natural wetlands. The city determined that the site of the old Oscar Meyer plant would be ideal for a...
Madison Roller Derby: A chaotic crashing community
The Madison Roller Derby returned to the track the night of Dec. 10 as hundreds flocked to the Keva Sports Center in Middleton. This marked the first Madison Roller Derby since 2020 when COVID-19 indefinitely suspended one of the nation’s first roller derby leagues. Right off of the exit...
Construction begins for a new luxury apartment near campus
Subtext, a nationwide developer, and Stevens Construction Corp. broke ground on a new 12-story luxury apartment building on W. Johnson St. after demolishing eight residential buildings this fall. VERVE, the 12-story luxury apartment, will total 536 beds among 142 units in an attempt to address the increase of students and...
Badger Film Group to premier first feature-length film at Marquee
The Badger Film Group will premiere their latest film, “Watch Out,” at the Marquee Theater at Union South this Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. “Watch Out” is the group’s fifth film that they produced. “Watch Out” is an action-adventure comedy that stars senior Joe...
