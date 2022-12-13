ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Continues Westward Expansion, Signs Two Development Agreements for Colorado Springs and Denver

December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of two development deals for Colorado as the brand continues its westward trek. The signed agreements will bring 6-units to Denver and 3-units to Colorado Springs, building on the existing Northern Colorado development that Chicken Salad Chick announced earlier this year.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Hazmat Team responds to Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a local middle school on reports of nearly a dozen students not feeling well. According to the CSFD, crews responded to North Middle School to investigate a report of 11 students "mildly not feeling well." CSFD...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
PUEBLO, CO
agjournalonline.com

Colorado farms invest in electric tractors

DePetro Farms of Elizabeth, Colorado is the proud owner of what could be the state’s first electric farm tractor. The 10-acre hay and livestock operation took delivery of a Solectrac e25 compact tractor and will be receiving a $22,000 grant toward its costs from the Colorado Clean Diesel Program.
ELIZABETH, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The arrival of popular Southwest Airlines nearly two years ago has been a big success, but less so for some of its competitors at the city's airport. KRDO According to statistics, Southwest experienced a 130% increase in passengers between March 2021 and March 2022, while the number of passengers for Frontier and The post Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
milehighcre.com

Newly Built Retail Property in Colorado Springs Sells for $8.5M

Marcus & Millichap announced today the $8.5 million sale of the Sand Hill Shops property located at 7875-7895 Silicon Heights in Colorado Springs. The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale, includes eight tenants, and features two drive-thrus. Built in 2022, the 5,706-square-foot property was sold by...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Freddie Glenn, Convicted in Grammer Murder, Seeks Parole After 47 Years in Prison

Freddie Glenn is nervous. He sits tensely in a small room at the Fremont Correctional Facility, gazing into a monitor at the faces of the three Colorado Parole Board members who are conducting this virtual meeting and hold his fate in their hands. This is Glenn’s fourth parole hearing in thirteen years, and he’s finding it every bit as difficult as his first one.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

