Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Events This Weekend in Colorado Springs (December 16-18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Colorado Springs Downtown Skating Rink Hosts Special Events This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Broadmoor Hotel Is a Must-See Holiday Showpiece in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
Related
footballscoop.com
Sources: National champion John Wristen stepping aside at Colorado State-Pueblo
John Wristen will step into another role at Colorado State-Pueblo, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Wristen has led the program since 2007, when he was hired to revive a program that had been dormant since 1984. The program played its first game in 2008, and by 2009 the ThunderWolves posted...
franchising.com
Chicken Salad Chick Continues Westward Expansion, Signs Two Development Agreements for Colorado Springs and Denver
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of two development deals for Colorado as the brand continues its westward trek. The signed agreements will bring 6-units to Denver and 3-units to Colorado Springs, building on the existing Northern Colorado development that Chicken Salad Chick announced earlier this year.
KRDO
Hazmat Team responds to Colorado Springs middle school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a local middle school on reports of nearly a dozen students not feeling well. According to the CSFD, crews responded to North Middle School to investigate a report of 11 students "mildly not feeling well." CSFD...
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
agjournalonline.com
Colorado farms invest in electric tractors
DePetro Farms of Elizabeth, Colorado is the proud owner of what could be the state’s first electric farm tractor. The 10-acre hay and livestock operation took delivery of a Solectrac e25 compact tractor and will be receiving a $22,000 grant toward its costs from the Colorado Clean Diesel Program.
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers
COLORADO SPRINGS -- The arrival of popular Southwest Airlines nearly two years ago has been a big success, but less so for some of its competitors at the city's airport. KRDO According to statistics, Southwest experienced a 130% increase in passengers between March 2021 and March 2022, while the number of passengers for Frontier and The post Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers appeared first on KRDO.
Wichita Eagle
Buck ‘stuck in a rut’ ends up in same icy ditch in Colorado for second year in a row
It wasn’t this buck’s first time to be trapped in a concrete drainage ditch in Colorado, wildlife officials said. The buck that was found on Dec. 1 in Colorado Springs had also been trapped in the same icy concrete culvert one year ago, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region said in a tweet.
Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
milehighcre.com
Newly Built Retail Property in Colorado Springs Sells for $8.5M
Marcus & Millichap announced today the $8.5 million sale of the Sand Hill Shops property located at 7875-7895 Silicon Heights in Colorado Springs. The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale, includes eight tenants, and features two drive-thrus. Built in 2022, the 5,706-square-foot property was sold by...
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
KJCT8
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. Outdoor recreation brings in over $130 million to Mesa County. Mesa County's diverse outdoor recreation culture provides a substantial amount of the valley's income. Bird flu is killing Colorado's Bald Eagles. Updated:...
KKTV
Wanted man arrested following short standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with 13 arrest warrants was taken into custody after a short standoff with police late Wednesday night. Officers were tipped off just before 11 p.m. that the wanted man was at a business off Barnes Road near Iron Horse Trail. While on their way, they were alerted he was on the move.
KRDO
Crews respond to kitchen fire in Colorado Springs house near Flanagan Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the east side of the city. CSFD first reported the fire at 5:03 p.m. as a residential structure fire in the 3100 block of N. Arcadia St. At 5:15 p.m., CSFd reported Engine...
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
KKTV
WATCH: Body camera video released of Colorado Springs police arrest this fall
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH: President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act to protect gay & interracial couples nationwide. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest. Updated: 8 hours ago. Video provided by the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC. Search...
Westword
Freddie Glenn, Convicted in Grammer Murder, Seeks Parole After 47 Years in Prison
Freddie Glenn is nervous. He sits tensely in a small room at the Fremont Correctional Facility, gazing into a monitor at the faces of the three Colorado Parole Board members who are conducting this virtual meeting and hold his fate in their hands. This is Glenn’s fourth parole hearing in thirteen years, and he’s finding it every bit as difficult as his first one.
Comments / 0