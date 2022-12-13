ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EverydayHealth.com

Losing Taste And Smell Due to COVID-19 Tied to Lower Reinfection Risk

Some people who lose their sense of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may have an easier time fighting off the virus in the future, a new study suggests. For the study, conducted in 2020 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical center in New York City, scientists tested 266 people for antibodies to COVID-19 at least two weeks after their symptoms were mostly gone and they no longer showed signs of active infection. None of the subjects had experienced severe cases, or had any signs of acute infection when they were tested for antibodies, and they had no lingering symptoms other than a potential loss of taste or smell.
The Independent

Extreme cold raises risk of death for people with heart problems

Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
MedicalXpress

Surgical risk persists for patients who've had COVID

When patients undergo any type of surgery after having had COVID, their odds of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from COVID diagnosis. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center now report that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. Their report appeared Dec. 14 in JAMA Network Open.
WebMD

MedicalXpress

Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection

A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
SELF

When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?

It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
TheDailyBeast

HealthCentral.com

Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?

In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Freethink

Cheap liver drug can prevent COVID-19

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that a cheap, readily available drug used to treat liver disease can also prevent COVID-19 infections. “We are optimistic that this drug could become an important weapon in our fight against COVID-19,” said lead researcher Fotios Sampaziotis. The discovery: Many of...
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals That COVID Virus Alters RNA in Infected Cells

A new study describes how the functioning of RNA changes in cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus. The findings provide clues as to how different variants can escape the immune system, and serve as a basis for the development of novel treatments. For the first time, scientists have shown...
MedicalXpress

Large, real-world study finds COVID-19 vaccination more effective than natural immunity

In one of the first large, real-world studies comparing the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines versus natural immunity in protecting against death, hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits for any cause, including COVID, research-scientists from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine and Vanderbilt University Medical Center report that people of all age groups benefited significantly more from vaccination than natural immunity acquired from a previous COVID infection. The lower death rate of vaccinated individuals was especially impressive for adults ages 60 years or older.
INDIANA STATE
MedicalXpress

Potential new treatment for 'brain fog' in long COVID patients

Individuals with long COVID, sometimes referred to as "long-haulers," experience symptoms that may persist for weeks, months, or even years after their acute viral infection. While symptoms vary widely, a common complaint among patients is "brain fog"—a colloquial term for significant, persistent cognitive deficits, with consistent impairment of executive functioning and working memory.

