EverydayHealth.com
Losing Taste And Smell Due to COVID-19 Tied to Lower Reinfection Risk
Some people who lose their sense of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may have an easier time fighting off the virus in the future, a new study suggests. For the study, conducted in 2020 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical center in New York City, scientists tested 266 people for antibodies to COVID-19 at least two weeks after their symptoms were mostly gone and they no longer showed signs of active infection. None of the subjects had experienced severe cases, or had any signs of acute infection when they were tested for antibodies, and they had no lingering symptoms other than a potential loss of taste or smell.
Rapid Heartbeat Condition 5 Times More Likely With COVID Than With COVID Vaccine
COVID infection is five times more likely than a COVID vaccine to trigger a heart condition called POTS. With POTS, patients' hearts race and they can experience dizziness, fainting, sweaty extremities, migraines, anxiety and tremor. The researchers noted that the pandemic has brought with it a greater awareness of the...
Extreme cold raises risk of death for people with heart problems
Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
MedicalXpress
Surgical risk persists for patients who've had COVID
When patients undergo any type of surgery after having had COVID, their odds of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from COVID diagnosis. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center now report that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. Their report appeared Dec. 14 in JAMA Network Open.
WebMD
Loss of Taste, Smell From COVID Linked to High Antibody Levels
Dec. 15, 2022 – People who reported loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection had twice the number of neutralizing antibodies compared to people who also got the virus but could still smell and taste normally, new research shows. Loss of smell and taste during COVID-19...
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Nasal vaccines promise to stop the COVID-19 virus before it gets to the lungs – an immunologist explains how they work
An effective nasal vaccine could stop the virus that causes COVID-19 right at its point of entry. But devising one that works has been a challenge for researchers.
MedicalXpress
Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection
A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
Fearmongering about vaccine side effects ignores the true threat
Fear of a rare side effect overcomes reasoned reassurance every time.
Loss of Smell, Taste From COVID May Signal a More Intense Immune Response
Losing one’s sense of smell and taste is perhaps one of the more bizarre symptoms of COVID-19. If it’s happened to you, you undoubtedly remember it: Waking up one morning, and suddenly discovering that your cup of coffee no longer tastes as bitter as it did before. If you were feeling up to it, you may have experimented during your isolation by dousing meals in hot sauce just to feel a faint tingle, or biting into a lemon or lime for a subtle acidity. Soon, however, the novelty would wear off, and you’d just hope your sense of smell would come back eventually.
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Freethink
Cheap liver drug can prevent COVID-19
Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that a cheap, readily available drug used to treat liver disease can also prevent COVID-19 infections. “We are optimistic that this drug could become an important weapon in our fight against COVID-19,” said lead researcher Fotios Sampaziotis. The discovery: Many of...
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure with improved ejection fraction benefit from the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin: Study
With modern therapies for heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), some patients can improve their cardiac function during treatment. But despite this improvement in the ability of their hearts to pump, these patients with so called heart failure with improved ejection fraction (HFimpEF) remain at high risk for adverse outcomes.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals That COVID Virus Alters RNA in Infected Cells
A new study describes how the functioning of RNA changes in cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus. The findings provide clues as to how different variants can escape the immune system, and serve as a basis for the development of novel treatments. For the first time, scientists have shown...
MedicalXpress
Large, real-world study finds COVID-19 vaccination more effective than natural immunity
In one of the first large, real-world studies comparing the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines versus natural immunity in protecting against death, hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits for any cause, including COVID, research-scientists from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine and Vanderbilt University Medical Center report that people of all age groups benefited significantly more from vaccination than natural immunity acquired from a previous COVID infection. The lower death rate of vaccinated individuals was especially impressive for adults ages 60 years or older.
MedicalXpress
Potential new treatment for 'brain fog' in long COVID patients
Individuals with long COVID, sometimes referred to as "long-haulers," experience symptoms that may persist for weeks, months, or even years after their acute viral infection. While symptoms vary widely, a common complaint among patients is "brain fog"—a colloquial term for significant, persistent cognitive deficits, with consistent impairment of executive functioning and working memory.
