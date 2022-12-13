Read full article on original website
Related
6 tell-tale traits of a toxic family and tips to protect your emotional health, according to therapists
Ongoing family conflict and disrespect can harm your relationships and well-being. Here's how to care for yourself while navigating a toxic dynamic.
Medical News Today
Having a sense of purpose may help you live longer, research shows
A sense of purpose can drive healthy behavior and make a person more resilient to stress. Prior research has shown that having a sense of purpose is associated with living longer. A new study shows this association is true for older adults across race, ethnicity, and gender. According to the...
earth.com
Mobile devices may soothe children, but with consequences
Young children can experience emotions very intensely and may express these in terms of tantrums and defiance. Between the ages of two and five, children develop the skills necessary for emotional self-regulation, including the capacity to calm themselves down when upset. However, when parents are faced with a distraught child who is screaming and fussing, they may reach for a mobile digital device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to distract the child and bring peace back into the arena. Although this may bring immediate relief to the upset child, its efficacy as a long-term solution has not been tested.
MedicalXpress
Experts give tips for maintaining a healthy mind and keeping stress at bay during the holidays
The season of joy often also heralds a season of stress. There are activities to attend, the house to clean, food to cook and, of course, gifts to purchase. These pressures can add to stress and affect your mental health. Keith Stowell, chief medical officer at Rutgers University Behavioral Health...
Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults
Lenore Angey never imagined she'd have to go back to work at age 76. With an ailing husband and the highest prices she can remember for everything from milk to gasoline, the retired school lunch worker from Cleveland, Ohio, now works part time as a salesperson at a local department store to cover the costs of food and medicine. “The holidays are going to be tough, and it's not just for seniors,” said Angey, who said she was happy to get an extra 10 hours a week during the busy shopping season. “Luckily my daughter-in-law did all the cooking...
Extreme cold raises risk of death for people with heart problems
Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
MedicalXpress
Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
People don’t mate randomly — but the assumption that they do links genes to diseases and traits
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings — instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it's plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown.
What Higher Levels Of Vitamin D Can Do For Your Brain Health
Consuming vitamin D can bring a variety of benefits. Now, experts are elaborating on what higher concentrations of the vitamin can do for your brain health.
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
earth.com
Humans struggle to predict aggression in dogs and other humans
A new study led by the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology has revealed that humans struggle to accurately predict aggressive behaviors in dogs or other humans. “Predictions about others’ future actions are crucial during social interactions, in order to react optimally. Another way to assess such interactions is to define the social context of the situations explicitly and categorize them according to their affective content,” wrote the study authors.
Medical News Today
Hemorrhagic stroke: Long-term statin use may significantly lower risk
Stokes affect over 795,000 people in the United States each year and are the leading cause of long-term disability. Statin drugs are prescribed to an estimated 32 million people in the U.S. to reduce cholesterol build-up and blood clot formation — both risk factors for ischemic stroke. New research...
earth.com
Many people are unaware that food choices impact the environment
The foods we choose to eat have environmental impacts in terms of their production, processing, transport and sale. Considering that humanity is facing increasingly dire consequences of global warming and climate change, it is important to understand how our food choices contribute to environmental problems. Ideally, people should be encouraged to change their diets such that the environmental impacts are minimized, but many different barriers to change currently exist.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers factors linked to optimal aging
What are the keys to "successful" or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7000 middle aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age. They found that those who were female, married, physically active and not obese and those...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Honey May Help Improve Blood Glucose, Cholesterol Levels
Consuming honey may help improve blood glucose and lipid (cholesterol and triglyceride) levels, especially when that honey comes from a single floral source, according to a new analysis published in the journal Nutrition Reviews. Sugary sweeteners like honey are widely regarded as unhealthy, even though there hasn’t been much research...
Hypebae
I Suffered From a Severely Itchy Scalp Until Trying OUAI’s New Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Anytime I hear a brand claiming their shampoo is “anti-dandruff,” I roll my eyes. From my experience, that standout point is usually all fluff. In fact, I always have ended up with more dandruff than I started with. However, OUAI’s Anti-Dandruff shampoo has changed my hard theory.
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
How To Motivate Yourself To Drink More Water
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We all know it's important to drink water, but the benefits of staying hydrated daily are so vast, it's actually a necessity to keep filling up your water bottle. According to the CDC, when you get dehydrated, you lose your ability to think straight and can become moody and uneasy. It also leads to an array of serious health issues, including kidney problems and constipation.
sippycupmom.com
How Supplements Can Help Your Sleep Quality
Everyone wants a good night’s sleep. From vacationers wanting to get the most out of their short stay in a new city to busy parents trying to juggle work, family, and hobbies. But what if you can take your sleep quality one step further? If you’re struggling to get enough restful sleep, supplements could help you drift off into dreamland easily. Read on to find out how some supplements can help improve your sleep quality.
Comments / 1