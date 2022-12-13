ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Columbia M.S. student charged with making threats on social media

By D.V. Wise, Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lVz2_0jhJQxfB00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Columbia Middle School student is facing charges of making terroristic threats after reportedly using a fake social media account to post threats of violence against the school.

According to a release sent home to parents Tuesday, an investigation revealed that there was no substantial threat to the school and the student was removed from campus. The student will also be held accountable according to the county’s Code of Conduct.

Any parent with questions is asked to contact the school.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – School leaders at Columbia Middle School issued a statement notifying parents of increase security at the school.

According to the release, a threat was made via social media against the school.

Authorities say there is no evidence of a threat, but extra law enforcement will be on campus as a precaution.

Read the entire release below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0895X9_0jhJQxfB00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Juvenile charged for rash of burglaries in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville, Georgia. The teen has been detained in a regional juvenile detention center awaiting a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court. The series of break-ins are outlined below:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged. The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. More details...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County’s track record of enforcing alcohol ordinance

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into how Columbia County picks and chooses who they investigate for alcohol ordinance violations. It’s a topic people have been buzzing about since Stay Social Tap and Table lost their right to serve alcohol. New emails and documents show the same process the county took to investigate Stay Social may not be the same across the board.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Subjects wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find several people wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Dec. 13 on Deans Bridge Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Circle K on the 3000...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Suspected Burglar in Harbor Freight and Goodwill Incidents Arrested on Several Charges

A man from Kite, Georgia was arrested in Statesboro Thursday after burglarizing Harbor Freight and damaging a surveillance camera at the nearby Goodwill. On Wednesday night, a man with a vehicle and attached trailer were seen on video from Harbor Freight after Statesboro Police Department officers responded to the business’s alarm being activated. The following morning, officers responded to Goodwill after employees discovered a damaged surveillance camera and a suspicious vehicle and trailer parked near the building. Detectives confirmed that the vehicle/trailer were the same from the Harbor Freight incident. The truck was found to be registered to Kyle Matthew Edenfield and was searched pursuant to a search warrant. The same day, Edenfield was reported to be loitering in the area around Goodwill. He was arrested and charged with 1 count of Burglary-2nd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and 1 count of Possession of a Drug Related Object. He has an extensive criminal history, including burglary, and remains in the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta student honored in video contest for message to younger self

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association in the 2022 Student Video Contest. Out of 37 submissions from across the state, Denzel Howard received an honorable mention for his video, “Enjoy Life – Dear Younger Me.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

3 Richmond County Deputies arrested following GBI investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Three Richmond County Sheriff's deputies have been arrested following an investigation by the GBI into an officer-involved shooting. According to the GBI, Quincy Cannon, 31, Andrew Acosta, 25, and Robert Wilson, 45, face various charges in relation to the incident. FOX54 first told you about the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Davis Green runs for House District 129

"My whole premise for this campaign, my slogan for the campaign is ‘Let’s Grow Augusta Together’ because I really want Augusta to be progressive. I really want us to move into the next phase, we’re in 2022 we’re not in 1922. We need to move forward.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Woman accused of withdrawing over $2500 from unauthorized account

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect. According to investigators, on November 21st, the woman pictured, withdrew $2,850 from an account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Steiner Way without the permission of the account-holder, who lives in Maine. If you […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Person dies following crash in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Edgefield County. Troopers say the incident happened on Friday, December 16, at 11:45 p.m. The driver of a car was traveling north on Yonce Pond Rd, 1.8 miles south of Johnston, attempting to elude law enforcement, lost control of the vehicle, went […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Richmond County deputies have been arrested in an assault on a man who’s accused of shooting an officer in the face. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Thursday that the assault happened after Vernon Cratic Jr. was arrested in connection with the Nov. 10 shooting of a deputy at a home on Bungalow Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Thomson man charged with aggravated animal cruelty

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update today on a case, that we first brought to you back in March. A grand jury is moving forward with charges against a Thomson man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog, Larry. Michael McAllister is charged with aggravated animal...
THOMSON, GA
WJBF.com

Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later

Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy