Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Tech Behemoth Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Cloud Platform
Specifically, the update prevents users from mining on any Microsoft online service. Microsoft’s new policy limits cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services. Microsoft updated its terms of service to explicitly forbid the mining of cryptocurrency on its hosted platforms without express permission. This update became available in December, and it’s for everyone, not just Microsoft’s paid members.
thenewscrypto.com
MetaMask Collaborates With PayPal To Offer In-app ETH Purchase
It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.
thenewscrypto.com
Ava Labs Launches Mobile Version of Flagship Multichain Wallet
Ava Labs is the development firm behind the Avalanche blockchain. Customers may now access Core in three distinct ways. Core Mobile, a mobile version of Ava Labs’s flagship non-custodial multichain wallet, was released today. Ava Labs is the development firm behind the Avalanche blockchain. Moreover, Core Mobile, which will...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Reduces Pay Avoiding Layoffs
Entire derivatives platforms felt the effects, with the major firms laying off employees. Recent times have witnessed a rise in the number of layoffs throughout the sector. Because of the current bear market, the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm has decided to reduce employee pay by 15%. After FTX’s bankruptcy last month, derivatives trading took a significant hit. Exchange co-founded by arrested entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of using billions of dollars in client cash to finance the uncollateralized margin trading of Alameda Research, a subsidiary of the exchange.
thenewscrypto.com
Prominent Auditing Firm Mazars Stops Services For Crypto Sector
Binance, KuCoin, and Crypto.com are some of the companies that have used the service. CZ has previously said that audit firms are hesitant to engage with crypto companies. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that its auditor, Mazars, has ceased services for cryptocurrency enterprises, including cryptocurrency exchanges, as reported by Bloomberg.
thenewscrypto.com
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Listed on Koinbazar Exchange
Global crypto exchange Koinbazar has listed MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) on INR, USDT Markets and open trading for MMIT/INR, MMIT/USDT market pairs at 11:30 AM (UTC) on 14th December, 2022. The MangoMan Intelligent community is vibrant and fun and is decentralized. Moreover, the MangoMan is completely about the freshmen in the...
Elon Musk’s brand suffers after the Twitter chaos, says venture capitalist Danny Moses
Elon Musk’s chaotic management of the social media platform Twitter is hurting his brand, and investors should stay away from stock in his electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, former hedge fund manager Danny Moses of The Big Short fame said this week. Moses’s remarks late Thursday came in an interview...
thenewscrypto.com
Mining Firm Core Scientific’ Stock Surges 2x Post $72M Funding
Since January 2022, the NASDAQ-listed company’s stock has dropped by over 95%. The prospect of the company going bankrupt was also included in the earlier statement. In response to B. Riley’s $72 million investment. Shares of Core Scientific, a Bitcoin mining company, have more than doubled in price during the previous 48 hours, from $0.15 to $0.46. Core Scientific, one of the major crypto-mining corporations in the United States, has had a disappointing year, prompting this funding. B. Riley is a financial services organization that focuses on investing in small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries.
thenewscrypto.com
JPMorgan’ Analyst Changes Meta Rating From Neutral to Overweight
Pre-market trading saw a 1.5% rise in Meta shares, to $117. The stock price is down almost 65% year to date. Doug Anmuth, an analyst at JPMorgan, recently published a consumer note in which he predicted that Meta will continue to show indications of improving its cost control. The analyst...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance U.S Introduces Binance Pay Service For U.S Users
The service went into beta internationally in February 2021 for peer-to-peer payments. The exchange clarified that all Pay transactions would be free of any gas or fees. After being available to clients outside the United States since 2021. Binance US has now implemented the Binance Pay service for cryptocurrency transactions.
thenewscrypto.com
HashKey’s Latest DeFi Sector Report Outlines Optimism of Institutional Adoption and Speedy Acceleration
One of the biggest and most well-known crypto funds with Asian roots, HashKey Capital, has released its yearly 2022 DeFi Ecosystem Landscape Report. The report examines the condition of the decentralized financial sector today and demonstrates that, despite the crypto winter, the field is nevertheless prospering and brimming with opportunity.
thenewscrypto.com
Australia Plans Major Revisions in Crypto Regulations by Early 2023
The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. Australia wants to find a middle ground between innovation and crypto regulation. Australia’s government said on Wednesday, December 14 that it is doing the necessary to enhance crypto service provider regulation. The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. In order to determine which kind of digital assets they want to regulate.
thenewscrypto.com
Solana (SOL) May Break Out Over $14.5, if Bull Trend Retains
The price of Solana (SOL) has risen in the past 24 hours. Trading volume and market capitalization have been rising in the SOL market. $13.9 has emerged as a support, while $14.24 has emerged as a resistance. Solana (SOL) has been rising in price over the past 24 hours, suggesting...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance’s Proof-of-Reserves Audit Verified by CryptoQuant as Correct
The investigation verifies that all of Binance’s reserves can be accounted for. According to Nansen, of Binance’s stated $60.4 billion in assets, $6.2 billion was BNB. Recently, the outcomes of Binance’s proof-of-reserves audit were made public, and blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant used those results to publish a report.
thenewscrypto.com
Citi Downgrades Robinhood’s Stock From Buy to Neutral
The analyst said the timeline is “uncertain” at this point. Shares of HOOD had their price objective cut by Christopher Allen and Ygal Arounian. Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock was downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral” by Citi because of uncertainty surrounding the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) upcoming market structure proposals. Along with Citi’s cautious equity market outlook, and the effect of the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency trading platform, on Robinhood Markets’ revenue and customer base.
thenewscrypto.com
Apple Would Permit Third-Party App Stores to Access iOS
The significant change in Apple’s App Store policies would apply only within the EU. Apple implemented strict guidelines for NFT apps on October 24, 2022. It’s been a long since tech giant Apple prevented installing alternative apps until they existed via their official App Store. However, upcoming new regulations by the European Union have prompted Apple to modify its services to let “third-party app stores” access iOS.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance CEO CZ Calls Huge Withdrawals Business as Usual
A total of 40,353 Bitcoins and 278,017 Ether tokens were withdrawn. Binance’s native cryptocurrency BNB Coin dropped by 5 percent on Tuesday. On Monday, reports surfaced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is weighing whether or not to file criminal charges against Binance and its officials for money laundering. This has led to significant withdrawals. And high levels of user activity on the cryptocurrency market during the last two days.
Comments / 0