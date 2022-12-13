Since January 2022, the NASDAQ-listed company’s stock has dropped by over 95%. The prospect of the company going bankrupt was also included in the earlier statement. In response to B. Riley’s $72 million investment. Shares of Core Scientific, a Bitcoin mining company, have more than doubled in price during the previous 48 hours, from $0.15 to $0.46. Core Scientific, one of the major crypto-mining corporations in the United States, has had a disappointing year, prompting this funding. B. Riley is a financial services organization that focuses on investing in small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries.

13 HOURS AGO