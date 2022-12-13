ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture

J.K. Dobbins' electric performance last week was a welcome sight, especially for a Baltimore Ravens offense limping into the stretch run. Dobbins returned from a six-game injury absence for a gotta-have-it matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 120 rush yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, on 15 carries for an impressive 8.0 yards per carry in the 16-14 victory. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury, and his 2022 campaign has been only slightly less frustrating. He first took the field in Week 3, only to play four games -- rushing 35 times for 123 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one score -- before having another surgery to remove scar tissue.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 15 sleepers

Congratulations! If you're reading this column, it means you made the playoffs. Welcome to the second season. If you somehow missed the playoffs and are still reading this column, I'm grateful for your continued patronage and wish you nothing but the best in your future. But for those of you...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Brock Purdy-led 49ers vault to No. 2; surging Lions crack top 10!

The top 10 is getting weird again. It's been a chaotic campaign in the upper reaches of the NFL Power Rankings, where only a few teams have managed to maintain top-10 residence for the duration of the season. A year that began with the likes of the Rams, Bucs, Packers and Broncos in the Power Rankings' version of first class has shifted in surprising ways and made way for erstwhile have-nots like the Jets, Giants, Dolphins -- and now even the Lions.
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Who can you trust?

Week 14 is in the books, and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 15 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon, and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you figure out what to do with some struggling, big-name players.
NFL continues to 'Inspire Change' through commitments to social justice

For the second consecutive year, the National Football League (NFL) and its 32 clubs will highlight its commitment to social justice during the regular season through game-day stadium activations and awareness. Inspire Change, the league's year-round social justice initiative. will come to life on field starting today and continuing through Weeks 15 and 16, integrating in-stadium elements as well as video content during game broadcasts that highlight the impactful social justice work done by NFL players, clubs, the league office and social justice grant partners to break down barriers to opportunity and end systemic racism. New elements to Inspire Change this year include the addition of five inspire change grant partners and the NFL's Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Late-Season League Winners

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including a new starter in Atlanta as well as Kyler Murray's season-ending injury and what it means for the rest of the fantasy pieces in Arizona. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 15.
NFL community mourns loss of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Tuesday to mourn the loss of Mike Leach following the Mississippi State coach's death. Former players and coaches who worked with Leach, along with notable names from around the sport, were among those who paid tribute.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: WR Chase Claypool still getting up to speed in offense

The Chicago Bears' trade-deadline acquisition of Chase Claypool spawned hope the wideout would bolster a talent-poor receiver room. Thus far, the tree has borne little fruit. In five games with the Bears, Claypool has 12 catches on 22 targets for 111 yards and zero touchdowns. Given that he was thrown in the fire with a new club midseason, it's disappointing but not stunning that Claypool has taken time to get more involved in the offense. Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that the 24-year-old's grasp of the scheme will be complete a month later.
