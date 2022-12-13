Read full article on original website
Related
Brady, sputtering Buccaneers host Burrow, red-hot Bengals
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the top pick in the 2020 draft meet for the first time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Bengals Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture
J.K. Dobbins' electric performance last week was a welcome sight, especially for a Baltimore Ravens offense limping into the stretch run. Dobbins returned from a six-game injury absence for a gotta-have-it matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 120 rush yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, on 15 carries for an impressive 8.0 yards per carry in the 16-14 victory. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury, and his 2022 campaign has been only slightly less frustrating. He first took the field in Week 3, only to play four games -- rushing 35 times for 123 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one score -- before having another surgery to remove scar tissue.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 wide receivers: Justin Jefferson reels in No. 1 spot over Tyreek Hill
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 wide receivers heading into Week 15. Before we...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 15: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy soars into top half of rankings
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 14 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 15. 2022 stats: 13 games | 65.8 pct | 4,160 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 33 pass TD | 11 INT | 280 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 4 fumbles.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 15 sleepers
Congratulations! If you're reading this column, it means you made the playoffs. Welcome to the second season. If you somehow missed the playoffs and are still reading this column, I'm grateful for your continued patronage and wish you nothing but the best in your future. But for those of you...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Brock Purdy-led 49ers vault to No. 2; surging Lions crack top 10!
The top 10 is getting weird again. It's been a chaotic campaign in the upper reaches of the NFL Power Rankings, where only a few teams have managed to maintain top-10 residence for the duration of the season. A year that began with the likes of the Rams, Bucs, Packers and Broncos in the Power Rankings' version of first class has shifted in surprising ways and made way for erstwhile have-nots like the Jets, Giants, Dolphins -- and now even the Lions.
NFL
NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network during NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed. In the meantime, I've decided to once again make my own list of offensive players worthy of making this year's team. Below, I...
NFL
Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl
Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant ahead of the Boilermakers' appearance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Who can you trust?
Week 14 is in the books, and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 15 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon, and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you figure out what to do with some struggling, big-name players.
NFL
Patriots' Matthew Judon lauds Josh Uche after three-sack game: 'Our best pass rusher is emerging'
New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon is tied for the league lead with 14.5 sacks and is one of the most disruptive players in the NFL. But Judon doesn't believe he's even the best pass rusher on his own team. Following Monday night's 27-13 win in Arizona, Judon sang...
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins not thinking about forecast as they prepare for Buffalo: 'It's a mindset thing'
The Miami Dolphins are hitting the road this week to head to frigid Orchard Park, New York, where they'll meet the division-rival Buffalo Bills in a game the road team needs a bit more than the home team. They'll also need to pack their parkas for this rematch. Forecasts are...
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered torn ACL vs. Patriots, out for remainder of season
An MRI has confirmed Arizona's worst fears regarding Kyler Murray. The Cardinals quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury later confirmed Murray's injury when speaking with reporters. "Ya, he'll...
NFL
NFL continues to 'Inspire Change' through commitments to social justice
For the second consecutive year, the National Football League (NFL) and its 32 clubs will highlight its commitment to social justice during the regular season through game-day stadium activations and awareness. Inspire Change, the league's year-round social justice initiative. will come to life on field starting today and continuing through Weeks 15 and 16, integrating in-stadium elements as well as video content during game broadcasts that highlight the impactful social justice work done by NFL players, clubs, the league office and social justice grant partners to break down barriers to opportunity and end systemic racism. New elements to Inspire Change this year include the addition of five inspire change grant partners and the NFL's Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Late-Season League Winners
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including a new starter in Atlanta as well as Kyler Murray's season-ending injury and what it means for the rest of the fantasy pieces in Arizona. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 15.
NFL
NFL community mourns loss of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach
NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Tuesday to mourn the loss of Mike Leach following the Mississippi State coach's death. Former players and coaches who worked with Leach, along with notable names from around the sport, were among those who paid tribute.
NFL
NFL rookie rankings at quarter pole of 2022 season: Jets duo holds top spots; Lions lead with three reps
With the 2022 NFL regular season entering its final quarter, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today. NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the midseason rookie rankings. DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall. Gardner has already established himself as...
NFL
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, his mother Sabrina Greenlee open up about her domestic violence incident on 'Hard Knocks'
Football brings many different backgrounds together, but it also builds strong bonds among family members. In the fifth episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, opened up more about her experience surviving domestic violence. Hopkins explained why his mother...
NFL
Bears coach Matt Eberflus: WR Chase Claypool still getting up to speed in offense
The Chicago Bears' trade-deadline acquisition of Chase Claypool spawned hope the wideout would bolster a talent-poor receiver room. Thus far, the tree has borne little fruit. In five games with the Bears, Claypool has 12 catches on 22 targets for 111 yards and zero touchdowns. Given that he was thrown in the fire with a new club midseason, it's disappointing but not stunning that Claypool has taken time to get more involved in the offense. Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that the 24-year-old's grasp of the scheme will be complete a month later.
NFL
Andrew Thomas, Giants preparing for pivotal game vs. Commanders: 'We know what's on the line'
Two weeks ago, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders battled to a 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium. With the NFC East rivals each sporting a 7-5-1 record, Sunday night's rematch at FedExField will have a playoff atmosphere. "We know what's on the line," Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas said...
