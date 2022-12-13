Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDAM-TV
Mississippi State to hold public memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - A public memorial service is to be held for the late Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. Leach died Monday night from complications from a heart condition, according to the university. The 61-year-old was wrapping up his third season as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
WDAM-TV
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi State names next head football coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has officially named their next head football coach. On Thursday morning, the school announced that the current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will become the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020...
WDAM-TV
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
