JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO