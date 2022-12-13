little late now isn't it they've already cheated and got away with it because of you and now you're going to act like you're going to clean up the mess
Elections need to be 1 day, not 1 week. IDs need to be required. No more mail in ballots unless you are service, College out of state, or if you have a medical condition and can’t leave your home. Employers need to allow their workers a few hours to go vote if they are scheduled the whole day to be at work. We can pinpoint a store and where a lotto ticket is sold in a few hours when millions of tickets are sold but can’t tell you who won an election in a few hours? Seems that technology is being used wrong for a very important task. NM is one of the states that do se not require you to show up to the polls with an ID and it shows.
It completely baffles me that the doj is more worried about investigating trump and the Republican Party than actual crimes like the lack of security at the capital on Jan 6 or the laptop from hell which they told we the American people was lies when the knew full well it was truth and knew when they told us it was Russian disinformation!
