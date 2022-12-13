ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Steve Carter
3d ago

little late now isn't it they've already cheated and got away with it because of you and now you're going to act like you're going to clean up the mess

NMBorn
3d ago

Elections need to be 1 day, not 1 week. IDs need to be required. No more mail in ballots unless you are service, College out of state, or if you have a medical condition and can’t leave your home. Employers need to allow their workers a few hours to go vote if they are scheduled the whole day to be at work. We can pinpoint a store and where a lotto ticket is sold in a few hours when millions of tickets are sold but can’t tell you who won an election in a few hours? Seems that technology is being used wrong for a very important task. NM is one of the states that do se not require you to show up to the polls with an ID and it shows.

Mark Arriola
2d ago

It completely baffles me that the doj is more worried about investigating trump and the Republican Party than actual crimes like the lack of security at the capital on Jan 6 or the laptop from hell which they told we the American people was lies when the knew full well it was truth and knew when they told us it was Russian disinformation!

The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Salon

“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech, in the wake of top Oath Keepers' conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a direct message to other people who were involved in carrying out, organizing, or inciting the attack.
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
