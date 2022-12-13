Read full article on original website
S&P 500 Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,857.14. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 580984345, 73.99% below its average volume of 2234238264.74. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.68% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.72. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 7.46% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 10.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 16 December, Silver (SI) is $23.41. Analysis of silver prices: Near $23.00 for 50-sma Probes xag/usd Bears. The weekly resistance line at $24.00 and the top of the wedge (close...
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:13 EST on Friday, 16 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.046% up from its 52-week low and 10.322% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 15 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,031.20. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.4% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,376.00...
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) jumped by a staggering 17.11% in 5 sessions from $6.84 at 17.11, to $8.01 at 12:28 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.55% to $11,318.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Nikola Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 27.18% in 21 sessions from $2.87 at 2022-11-17, to $2.09 at 13:25 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.44% to $11,306.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.64% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.91. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.99% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 6.65% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
Datadog Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose by a staggering 17.9% in 5 sessions from $68.28 at 17.9, to $80.50 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.9% to $11,155.51, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.13% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,664.18. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 226874448, 37.79% below its average volume of...
Nucor Corporation Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) slid 9.34% to $134.11 at 13:57 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Wipro Limited And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Wipro Limited, Globalstar, and Kodak. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
EUR/JPY Down Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.87% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Friday, 16 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.16. Eur/jpy price analysis: soars to fresh 5-week highs, holds to gains above 146.40. The EUR/JPY’s first support level would have been the 145.00...
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Nautilus Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 5.52% down. Nautilus’s last close was $1.63, 78.21% under its 52-week high of $7.48. The last session, NYSE finished with Nautilus (NLS) jumping 6.54% to $1.63. NYSE slid 0.43% to $15,494.98,...
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.39% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 57425, 99.99% below its average volume of 15616859325.48. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Nano Dimension Stock Up Momentum With A 16% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped by a staggering 16.91% in 5 sessions from $2.07 at 16.91, to $2.42 at 12:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Emmis Communications Corporation And Clovis Oncology On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Emmis Communications Corporation, ClearSign Technologies Corporation, and Escalade. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Emmis...
XP Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and XP‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. XP’s last close was $15.13, 58.39% below its 52-week high of $36.36. The last session, NASDAQ finished with XP (XP) dropping 3.01% to $15.13. NASDAQ rose 1.01% to $11,256.81, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend trading session.
