via.news

S&P 500 Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,857.14. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 580984345, 73.99% below its average volume of 2234238264.74. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.68% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.72. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 7.46% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
via.news

Silver Futures Went Up By Over 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 10.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 16 December, Silver (SI) is $23.41. Analysis of silver prices: Near $23.00 for 50-sma Probes xag/usd Bears. The weekly resistance line at $24.00 and the top of the wedge (close...
via.news

DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:13 EST on Friday, 16 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.046% up from its 52-week low and 10.322% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 15 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,031.20. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.4% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,376.00...
via.news

Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) jumped by a staggering 17.11% in 5 sessions from $6.84 at 17.11, to $8.01 at 12:28 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.55% to $11,318.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 27.18% in 21 sessions from $2.87 at 2022-11-17, to $2.09 at 13:25 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.44% to $11,306.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

CBOE Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.64% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.91. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.99% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 6.65% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
via.news

Datadog Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose by a staggering 17.9% in 5 sessions from $68.28 at 17.9, to $80.50 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.9% to $11,155.51, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.13% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,664.18. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 226874448, 37.79% below its average volume of...
via.news

Nucor Corporation Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) slid 9.34% to $134.11 at 13:57 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news

EUR/JPY Down Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.87% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Friday, 16 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.16. Eur/jpy price analysis: soars to fresh 5-week highs, holds to gains above 146.40. The EUR/JPY’s first support level would have been the 145.00...
via.news

Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Nautilus Is Down By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 5.52% down. Nautilus’s last close was $1.63, 78.21% under its 52-week high of $7.48. The last session, NYSE finished with Nautilus (NLS) jumping 6.54% to $1.63. NYSE slid 0.43% to $15,494.98,...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.39% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 57425, 99.99% below its average volume of 15616859325.48. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Nano Dimension Stock Up Momentum With A 16% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped by a staggering 16.91% in 5 sessions from $2.07 at 16.91, to $2.42 at 12:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

XP Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and XP‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. XP’s last close was $15.13, 58.39% below its 52-week high of $36.36. The last session, NASDAQ finished with XP (XP) dropping 3.01% to $15.13. NASDAQ rose 1.01% to $11,256.81, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend trading session.

