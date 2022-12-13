ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

CBOE Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.64% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.91. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.99% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 6.65% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
via.news

Palladium Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.01% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,877.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1003, 99.99% below its average volume of 5653031711.07. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
via.news

USD/EUR Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:13 EST on Thursday, 15 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.241% up from its 52-week low and 10.16% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

EUR/JPY Is 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.49. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.942% up from its 52-week low and 1.939% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.39% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 57425, 99.99% below its average volume of 15616859325.48. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Platinum Futures Drops By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:54 EST on Friday, 16 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,000.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3668, 99.99% below its average volume of 12064228064.18. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Nikola Stock Down By 25% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped by a staggering 25.96% in 10 sessions from $2.84 at 2022-12-02, to $2.10 at 13:30 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.63% for the last session’s close. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,431.94. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 176583854, 94.27% below its average volume of 3086340072.61. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
Reuters

U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 15.12% in 5 sessions from $3.24 at 15.12, to $3.73 at 15:42 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

Upland Software Stock Over 19% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $6.47 at 19.94, to $7.76 at 10:29 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.8% to $11,456.14, following the last session’s upward trend.
CoinTelegraph

BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts

Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 15 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,031.20. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.4% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,376.00...
msn.com

European stock futures edge higher; U.S. PPI in focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday, rebounding after recent losses, but gains are likely to be tentative ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data. At 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher, CAC 40 futures...
