CBOE Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.64% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.91. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.99% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 6.65% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
Palladium Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.01% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,877.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1003, 99.99% below its average volume of 5653031711.07. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:13 EST on Thursday, 15 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.241% up from its 52-week low and 10.16% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
EUR/JPY Is 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.49. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.942% up from its 52-week low and 1.939% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.39% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 57425, 99.99% below its average volume of 15616859325.48. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
Platinum Futures Drops By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:54 EST on Friday, 16 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,000.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3668, 99.99% below its average volume of 12064228064.18. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Nikola Stock Down By 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped by a staggering 25.96% in 10 sessions from $2.84 at 2022-12-02, to $2.10 at 13:30 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
NASDAQ 100 Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.63% for the last session’s close. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,431.94. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 176583854, 94.27% below its average volume of 3086340072.61. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
FuelCell Energy Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 15.12% in 5 sessions from $3.24 at 15.12, to $3.73 at 15:42 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Upland Software Stock Over 19% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $6.47 at 19.94, to $7.76 at 10:29 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.8% to $11,456.14, following the last session’s upward trend.
BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts
Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 15 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,031.20. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.4% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,376.00...
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
msn.com
European stock futures edge higher; U.S. PPI in focus
Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday, rebounding after recent losses, but gains are likely to be tentative ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data. At 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher, CAC 40 futures...
