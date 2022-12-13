Read full article on original website
USD/EUR Up Momentum: 0.78% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.7798% for the last session’s close. At 13:16 EST on Thursday, 15 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.662% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.94 and 0.191% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.94.
CBOE Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 16 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.38. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 36.96% up from its 52-week low and 42.53% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 15 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,031.20. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.4% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,376.00...
CBOE Is 11% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 11.83% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 16 December, CBOE (VIX) is $23.64. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.25% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.25 and 0.13% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.67.
NYSE FANG Falls By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,765.68. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,846.85 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,938.33.
3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell 9.09% to $8.30 at 14:06 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today. 3D...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) slid by a staggering 19.08% in 5 sessions from $0.43 at -19.08, to $0.35 at 11:45 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 11.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Silver (SI) is $23.43. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 46549, 99.99% below its average volume of 15390424110.84. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
NASDAQ 100 Up By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,906.49. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 133990483, 95.76% below its average volume of 3165301552.49. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.39% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 57425, 99.99% below its average volume of 15616859325.48. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Sypris Solutions Is Down By 9%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sypris Solutions‘s pre-market value is already 9.05% down. Sypris Solutions’s last close was $2.21, 37.92% under its 52-week high of $3.56. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Sypris Solutions (SYPR) rising 2.31% to $2.21. NASDAQ fell...
Masimo Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Masimo Corporation (MASI), Halliburton Company (HAL), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
Nucor Corporation Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) slid 9.34% to $134.11 at 13:57 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Datadog Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose by a staggering 17.9% in 5 sessions from $68.28 at 17.9, to $80.50 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.9% to $11,155.51, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Nautilus Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 5.52% down. Nautilus’s last close was $1.63, 78.21% under its 52-week high of $7.48. The last session, NYSE finished with Nautilus (NLS) jumping 6.54% to $1.63. NYSE slid 0.43% to $15,494.98,...
Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 11.4% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 11.4% to $0.30 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.27, 90.75% below its 52-week high of $2.93. Why is Aspen Group Stock Going Up?. The Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)...
