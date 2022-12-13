(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.7798% for the last session’s close. At 13:16 EST on Thursday, 15 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.662% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.94 and 0.191% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.94.

1 DAY AGO