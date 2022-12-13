Read full article on original website
via.news
EUR/JPY Is 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.49. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.942% up from its 52-week low and 1.939% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:13 EST on Friday, 16 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.046% up from its 52-week low and 10.322% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) slid by a staggering 19.08% in 5 sessions from $0.43 at -19.08, to $0.35 at 11:45 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.47% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Friday, 16 December, Platinum (PL) is $999.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17182, 99.99% below its average volume of 11989411205.34. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Down By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) dropped by a staggering 16.1% in 5 sessions from $16.15 at -16.1, to $13.55 at 13:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Beyond Meat’s...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.25% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,315.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 825120325, 86.73% below its average volume of 6219526221.69. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Nikola Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 27.18% in 21 sessions from $2.87 at 2022-11-17, to $2.09 at 13:25 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.44% to $11,306.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.13% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,664.18. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 226874448, 37.79% below its average volume of...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 15 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,031.20. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.4% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,376.00...
via.news
Liberty Broadband Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.59% in 10 sessions from $90.28 at 2022-12-02, to $70.79 at 11:57 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
GBP/EUR Down Momentum With A 1% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.1446% for the last session’s close. At 10:06 EST on Thursday, 15 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.965% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16 and 1.381% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
via.news
CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.68% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.72. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 7.46% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
via.news
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) jumped by a staggering 17.11% in 5 sessions from $6.84 at 17.11, to $8.01 at 12:28 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.55% to $11,318.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Datadog Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose by a staggering 17.9% in 5 sessions from $68.28 at 17.9, to $80.50 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.9% to $11,155.51, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
CBOE Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.64% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.91. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.99% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 6.65% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
via.news
CBOE Slides By 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.25% for the last session’s close. At 17:09 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.14. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.49% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.46 and 18.19% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.84.
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Jumps By 17% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 17.05% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.92. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 130489, 99.99% below its average volume of 5443230424.71. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
