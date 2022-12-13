There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!

