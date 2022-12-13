Read full article on original website
Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday
It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number
The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Expert Pick: 49ers at Seahawks
Ryan Harris joins Zach Aldridge to share his expert pick for the matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks.
247Sports
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
NFL Reportedly Considering Notable Rule Change
NFL player safety has been a major sticking point in many of the league's recent rule changes - some of them have been for the better and some have arguably made the game worse. But a major rule change is reportedly on the table for the NFL owners in the weeks to come.
NFL World Reacts To Major Snow Game Forecast
This Saturday, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins. It's a typical winter-weather team against a typical nice weather team. Thankfully, we'll get just what we need. Major snow is in the forecast. "Forecast for Dolphins - Bills Saturday night on @nflnetwork : Low temperature 26° with...
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
NFL
Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning
Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname. On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin. Take a look at the video here:. "It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote. The Packers...
NFL World Reacts To 2023 International Game Decision
The NFL international slate will look a little different in 2023 than it did this fall. The league confirmed Wednesday that it won't be playing a game in Mexico, which means we could see a double dip in Germany instead. "NFL executive Peter O’Reilly says the NFL will not play...
Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record
It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
New Snow Forecast Released Ahead Of Bills' Home Game vs. Dolphins
A matchup between the top two teams in the AFC East this Saturday night could be made even more interesting by a massive snowstorm. According to the most recent reports by the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is being forecasted to fall in Buffalo by kickoff of Bills ...
247Sports
