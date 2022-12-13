ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS

By Grice Connect
 2 days ago
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement

The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

CCRPI: Six Bulloch schools perform above state average in content mastery; County-wide graduation rate higher than state average

On Nov. 16, 2022, the GaDOE released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Overall, Bulloch County Schools (BCS) as a district scored slightly below the state; however, six of the district’s 15 schools scored higher than the state average for content mastery within the respective grade bands. This included Brooklet, Julia P. Bryant, Nevils, Portal Elementary, and Southeast Bulloch’s middle and high schools.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

BCS notes importance of regular school attendance following report

This fall, the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System and high school graduation rates.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
georgiasouthern.edu

Graduating student had ‘wild’ time at Georgia Southern

Carson Moore never wanted to go to college. Moore, a graduating senior with a keen interest in animals, will receive a BS in biology from Georgia Southern at Paulson Stadium on Dec. 13. Growing up, Moore worked in a horse barn for twelve years and volunteered for a mini-zoo in...
STATESBORO, GA
The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Container demand eases at the Port of Savannah

The Port of Savannah saw a dip in demand throughout the month of November. “While we are planning for a moderation in the container trade, we expect volumes to remain strong, though shy of the historic highs of the past year,” said Georgia Port Authority (GPA) chairman Joel Wooten.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies

This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies. The respective ceremonies...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Soldiers spreading holiday cheer to students in Liberty Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving, and two groups in Liberty County teamed up to help make some holiday wishes come true for area students. The Liberty County School System hosted “A Brighter Christmas” in collaboration with Fort Stewart, providing toys to students in need this season.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
theatlanta100.com

Our state is top producer of this holiday staple

Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
CLAXTON, GA
Grice Connect

Weekly COVID Report | Monday, December 12, 2022

In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. The vaccines may be available at other pharmacies in Statesboro as well. These are the only two pharmacies who have notified us that they have it in stock. Check with your local pharmacy first.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

George Tracy Hendrix

Mr. George Tracy Hendrix, age 64, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native attended Bryan County High School in Pembroke. He joined the United States Navy in 1979 where he served for six years as an electronics technician. Upon his...
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro Mayor and City Council Introduce New Youth Program Coordinator

At Statesboro City Council’s meeting last week, council members and Mayor Jonathan McCollar introduced Dr. LaSara Mitchell as the new youth program coordinator for the Statesboro Village Builders Initiative program. “Dr. Mitchell will oversee the recently established Statesboro Village Builders Initiative and serve as the point person for the...
STATESBORO, GA
TODAY.com

Grandmother of deceased Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested

The grandmother of the deceased Georgia toddler Quinton Simon — whose remains were found in a Savannah landfill last month and whose mother was arrested and charged with his death — has been arrested, according to online records and NBC affiliate WSAV of Savannah. The arrest of Billie...
SAVANNAH, GA
