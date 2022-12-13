Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS

Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern education major Zachary “Zach” Barrow has surprise graduation at WJMS
On Tuesday, December 13, at 10am, Georgia Southern University senior education major Zachary Barrow was treated to a surprise graduation ceremony at William James Middle School. Barrow voluntarily chose to miss his own graduation from Georgia Southern, as he considers his class and students the top priority at this time.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
CCRPI: Six Bulloch schools perform above state average in content mastery; County-wide graduation rate higher than state average
On Nov. 16, 2022, the GaDOE released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Overall, Bulloch County Schools (BCS) as a district scored slightly below the state; however, six of the district’s 15 schools scored higher than the state average for content mastery within the respective grade bands. This included Brooklet, Julia P. Bryant, Nevils, Portal Elementary, and Southeast Bulloch’s middle and high schools.
WJCL
Teacher misses his graduation ceremony at Georgia Southern University to teach his students
STATESBORO, Ga. — A graduation ceremony that only called one name. William James Middle School hosted a surprise college graduation ceremony for teacher Zachary Barrow. The celebration was filled with balloons, signs and smiling students. “I did not expect anything like this,” Barrow said. “It’s way past my wildest...
BCS notes importance of regular school attendance following report
This fall, the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System and high school graduation rates.
georgiasouthern.edu
Graduating student had ‘wild’ time at Georgia Southern
Carson Moore never wanted to go to college. Moore, a graduating senior with a keen interest in animals, will receive a BS in biology from Georgia Southern at Paulson Stadium on Dec. 13. Growing up, Moore worked in a horse barn for twelve years and volunteered for a mini-zoo in...
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
Container demand eases at the Port of Savannah
The Port of Savannah saw a dip in demand throughout the month of November. “While we are planning for a moderation in the container trade, we expect volumes to remain strong, though shy of the historic highs of the past year,” said Georgia Port Authority (GPA) chairman Joel Wooten.
Statesboro-Bulloch Community leaders come together to plan for growth
The arrival of Hyundai and the large suppliers that will locate in our community to support them is creating unprecedented growth opportunities for the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County. It is critical that all the agencies who have a role in this come together in working toward shared goals to manage this growth.
2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies
This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies. The respective ceremonies...
wtoc.com
Soldiers spreading holiday cheer to students in Liberty Co.
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving, and two groups in Liberty County teamed up to help make some holiday wishes come true for area students. The Liberty County School System hosted “A Brighter Christmas” in collaboration with Fort Stewart, providing toys to students in need this season.
theatlanta100.com
Our state is top producer of this holiday staple
Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, December 12, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. The vaccines may be available at other pharmacies in Statesboro as well. These are the only two pharmacies who have notified us that they have it in stock. Check with your local pharmacy first.
Global Beauty Company KISS USA to Create 395 New Jobs in Bryan County
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 announced that KISS USA, a global beauty company, will create more than 395 new jobs and invest $121 million in a facility in Bryan County. “Georgia’s efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and workforce continue to draw global...
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s new facility to be double the size of its current location
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After 50 years at its current nine-acre campus—Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is getting a huge upgrade on a 30-acre lot just off Chatham Parkway that’s soon to be the food bank’s new home. The new 143,000-square-foot facility will be more than double the size of its current location – with more […]
John Caesar, Grice Connect freelancer, on the College Experience
John Terry Caesar is a Georgia Southern senior graduating next week. Originally from Newnan, he writes here about his experience coming to Statesboro to attend college on his own. He also shares about his experience freelancing with Grice Connect. For people like me, college was my first adventure into the...
Former Bluffton High student files lawsuit saying school tried to protect rapist
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) is under fire and facing a lawsuit from a former student who said the school system ignored the fact she was sexually assaulted. The girl, known only as “E.R.” in the suit, said she was sexually assaulted not once but three times in two […]
George Tracy Hendrix
Mr. George Tracy Hendrix, age 64, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native attended Bryan County High School in Pembroke. He joined the United States Navy in 1979 where he served for six years as an electronics technician. Upon his...
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Mayor and City Council Introduce New Youth Program Coordinator
At Statesboro City Council’s meeting last week, council members and Mayor Jonathan McCollar introduced Dr. LaSara Mitchell as the new youth program coordinator for the Statesboro Village Builders Initiative program. “Dr. Mitchell will oversee the recently established Statesboro Village Builders Initiative and serve as the point person for the...
TODAY.com
Grandmother of deceased Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested
The grandmother of the deceased Georgia toddler Quinton Simon — whose remains were found in a Savannah landfill last month and whose mother was arrested and charged with his death — has been arrested, according to online records and NBC affiliate WSAV of Savannah. The arrest of Billie...
